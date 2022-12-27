Read full article on original website
KUTV
Utah boy in ICU after contracting flu, strep, pneumonia simultaneously
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah boy who contracted influenza, pneumonia, and strep -- all at once -- was admitted into the ICU just before Christmas, where he and his family have been since. Syracuse mother Brittani McCleery said these past two weeks have been a nightmare. "The...
KUTV
Lanes shut down due to several crashes along southbound US 89 in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes along southbound US 89 in Farmington forced lanes closed Wednesday afternoon. Three separate crashes were reported in the area shortly after 1 p.m. on US 89 around milepost 397, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden of the Utah Highway Patrol. Roden said six to...
