RAPID CITY, S.D. — United Way of the Black Hills Executive Director Jamie Toennies announced Thursday that she will be leading Rapid City’s new Grants Division. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says that Toennies’ experience will be helpful in directing funding where it’s needed most. “Currently we do it more in a piecemeal fashion where across various departments there are individuals there who apply for grants, search for grants, and then ultimately administer grants. So it’s a little disorganized in that respect. So this grants division is to bring about some organization to it.”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 22 HOURS AGO