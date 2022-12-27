Read full article on original website
SHIB Gains 28% Against DOGE in December as Major Release Is Expected
Since the start of the last month of the year, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, has risen by more than 28% against its segment counterpart, Dogecoin. SHIB showed a big increase in December after three months of unrelenting falls to DOGE by almost 65% cumulatively. Then, in late summer, the Shiba Inu token reached its highest value in a year, trading at 0.00022 to DOGE, and now that figure is still only half as high.
What Are XRP and Other Cryptos in for in January? Crypto Market Review, Dec. 29
Cardano: What Happened in 2022? IOG Shares Highlights of Landmark Year
Almost 1 Million Ethereum Were Sold by Whales, Causing Drop in December
How XRP Manages to Surpass BUSD's Capitalization
SHIB: Shibarium Social Hub Gains Traction as Launch Nears
Why Were Axie Infinity and The Sandbox Some of Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies in 2022?
Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Is Headed to Zero
In a Thursday interview with TD Ameritrade Network, prominent Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff urged cryptocurrency investors to sell their holdings and spend the profits on physical gold before they lose everything. “My advice to people in crypto is get out. You could still get almost 17000 for your worthless Bitcoin. I would suggest that take it and buy some gold," he said.
Ethereum Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Records $620 Billion in Trading Volume This Year
On Tuesday, Uniswap announced three million unique wallets had transacted a total of 68 million times with a total volume of over $620 billion throughout the year. Uniswap is an automated, open-source protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to swap one digital asset for another. This type of transaction is called an "exchange" or a "swap". Uniswap allows anyone to easily liquidate their digital assets in exchange for other digital assets of equal value while eliminating the need for third-party services such as exchanges. With Uniswap, users can quickly and easily trade directly with other people by depositing funds into a smart contract, which serves as a pool of liquidity between traders.
Monero (XMR) Leads Gains Among Top Privacy Coins in 2022
Alameda Potentially Washing Users' Funds, Transaction Data Suggests
Terra Classic (LUNC): Understand What’s Behind Altcoin’s 21% Increase
Cosmos (ATOM) Maintaining Its Ethereum-Killer Status with Bullish Growth Trends
MicroStrategy to Launch Software Apps Powered by BTC Lightning Network in 2023: Michael Saylor
XRP Readies for 2023 Move as Buying Power Resurfaces in Market
Elon Musk Records $140 Billion in Losses, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Netflix and Spotify, Former SEC Exec Suggests BTC Is Unregistered Security: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Lead SHIB dev Shytoshi will no longer "remain invisible"; plans to reveal himself?. U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. Dogecoin fan Elon Musk takes $140 billion plummet, Jeff Bezos and CZ not far behind. Bloomberg Billionaires Index reports Elon Musk to be the person who...
Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved by Anon Giants: Details
Investors Prefer ADA to 'Fallen VC Coins' in Current and Recent Bear Markets: Source
These EIPs Can Change Ethereum: Comprehensive Guide
In Q4, 2022, Ethereum (ETH) remains the largest platform for decentralized applications (dApps), including decentralized finance applications (DeFis). As such, every upgrade to its codebase is set to affect the crypto journeys of millions of crypto users. Ethereum Improvement Proposals, or EIPs, are a class of proposals designed to upgrade...
