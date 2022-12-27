ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

3-plus feet of snow? Wave of snow setting up to pound Colorado

Another notable wave of snow is setting up to hit Colorado this weekend and it's looking like it might drop more than three feet of snow in the heaviest hit spots. According to the National Weather Service, snow should start falling on the Western Slope and in the mountains this afternoon, picking up by the evening and then continuing through at least Monday. By Sunday afternoon and into Monday, this mountain storm should start dropping into lower elevations along the Front Range.
nbc11news.com

Department of Transportation looking into Southwest Air cancellations

Colorado officials ignore deadly warning signs that urban areas are not safe from wildfires. Over a thousand homes were incinerated by the Marshall Fire, yet few measures have been taken to prevent it from happening again. Marshall Fire investigation nearing its end. Updated: 6 hours ago. Nearly a year has...
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Snow piled up across Colorado in the latest winter storm on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Denver metro area, rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon and later turned to snow. But snow was falling earlier than that on the Western Slope and in the mountains. The official...
KRDO News Channel 13

Two multi-vehicle crashes impacting SB I-25 near Baptist Road

COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to Colorado State Patrol, two-vehicle crashes were reported Thursday morning on southbound I-25 near Baptist Road. The first traffic crash, involving two semi-trucks and three passenger vehicles was reported in the southbound lanes on I-25 at mile marker 158. CSP said one of the semi-trucks involved reported having a fuel leak. The post Two multi-vehicle crashes impacting SB I-25 near Baptist Road appeared first on KRDO.
The Denver Gazette

Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state

CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
CBS Denver

Snow stays away from Denver for New Year's Eve but hits the mountains hard

A big batch of moisture on the West Coast on Friday will gradually move east through the holiday weekend causing big snow in the mountains.A Winter Storm Warning starts late Friday for all mountain areas in Colorado west of Vail Pass, Monarch Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Steamboat Springs area and The Flat Tops region are also under the warning which continues through Monday.Some mountain areas will receive up to 2 feet of snow and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns in the high country including along Interstate 70 and Highway 40 all weekend.The mountains...
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County ranks top for DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes, Colorado State Patrol reports

COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to Colorado State Patrol, hundreds of Colorado drivers are expected to be on the road for the New Year's celebration this week. Troopers want to remind drivers that the law doesn't care how you "feel," no matter what substance impairs you. This year, drivers should arrange for a sober ride if The post El Paso County ranks top for DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes, Colorado State Patrol reports appeared first on KRDO.
CBS Denver

I-25 northbound shut down in northern CO due to series of crashes

A series of crashes have led to the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in northern Colorado. They happened at midday on Thursday between the Berthoud and Johnstown exits.Nearly a dozen people were hurt.A total of 22 vehicles were involved in the crashes, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.A construction project is in effect in the area.
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
