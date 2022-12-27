Read full article on original website
Crash temporarily blocks northbound I-25 between CO 105 and County Line Road
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash forced the full closure of northbound I-25 from Highway 105 through County Line Road Thursday morning. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure at 11:04 a.m. By 11:34 a.m., CDOT announced the interstate had been reopened to traffic. Colorado State Patrol...
3-plus feet of snow? Wave of snow setting up to pound Colorado
Another notable wave of snow is setting up to hit Colorado this weekend and it's looking like it might drop more than three feet of snow in the heaviest hit spots. According to the National Weather Service, snow should start falling on the Western Slope and in the mountains this afternoon, picking up by the evening and then continuing through at least Monday. By Sunday afternoon and into Monday, this mountain storm should start dropping into lower elevations along the Front Range.
Department of Transportation looking into Southwest Air cancellations
40-plus inches of snow could hit Colorado peaks in upcoming days, says forecaster
According to the National Weather Service, another round of snow is setting up to hit Colorado. Their hazardous weather outlook states that this round of snow will hit the mountains starting Friday before continuing into the weekend, moving to hit lower elevation parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.
MAP: Here's what parts of Colorado have the most (and least) snow compared to norm
Colorado's snowpack is currently hovering around the 30-year to-date median, at 106 percent of the norm as of December 29. That being said, this statewide number hides the fact that some areas are really lagging behind in their typical snowpack for this time of the year. Let's start with the...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Snow piled up across Colorado in the latest winter storm on Wednesday and Thursday. In the Denver metro area, rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon and later turned to snow. But snow was falling earlier than that on the Western Slope and in the mountains. The official...
Travel alert: ‘Treacherous’ Colorado conditions ahead
Colorado officials are warning travelers of "treacherous" road conditions this weekend in parts of Colorado, urging them to "delay travel if possible."
Two multi-vehicle crashes impacting SB I-25 near Baptist Road
COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to Colorado State Patrol, two-vehicle crashes were reported Thursday morning on southbound I-25 near Baptist Road. The first traffic crash, involving two semi-trucks and three passenger vehicles was reported in the southbound lanes on I-25 at mile marker 158. CSP said one of the semi-trucks involved reported having a fuel leak. The post Two multi-vehicle crashes impacting SB I-25 near Baptist Road appeared first on KRDO.
Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state
CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
Snow stays away from Denver for New Year's Eve but hits the mountains hard
A big batch of moisture on the West Coast on Friday will gradually move east through the holiday weekend causing big snow in the mountains.A Winter Storm Warning starts late Friday for all mountain areas in Colorado west of Vail Pass, Monarch Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Steamboat Springs area and The Flat Tops region are also under the warning which continues through Monday.Some mountain areas will receive up to 2 feet of snow and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns in the high country including along Interstate 70 and Highway 40 all weekend.The mountains...
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
DENVER, Colo. (Colorado Sun) - During a mid-December weekend the dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center fielded 71 automated crash notifications from skiers’ iPhones and Apple watches at the county’s four ski areas. None of them involved an emergency. But each of them took time to sort...
'Surprise' snowstorm drops 17 inches on Colorado mountain pass
Deeper totals were somewhat of a surprise in Colorado last night, as double-digit totals landed in the west and in the Denver foothills. Despite the slick conditions on roadways, travel seems to be relatively uninterrupted around the state. Granted, that could change at any moment. Here's a look at snow...
El Paso County ranks top for DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes, Colorado State Patrol reports
COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to Colorado State Patrol, hundreds of Colorado drivers are expected to be on the road for the New Year's celebration this week. Troopers want to remind drivers that the law doesn't care how you "feel," no matter what substance impairs you. This year, drivers should arrange for a sober ride if The post El Paso County ranks top for DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes, Colorado State Patrol reports appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado 'Blizzard' Chaos as Snow Storm Causes Multiple Car Crashes
"The traffic is so bad on I-70 in Colorado that people are taking their dogs for walks on the highway," said one traveler.
I-25 northbound shut down in northern CO due to series of crashes
A series of crashes have led to the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in northern Colorado. They happened at midday on Thursday between the Berthoud and Johnstown exits.Nearly a dozen people were hurt.A total of 22 vehicles were involved in the crashes, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.A construction project is in effect in the area.
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Suncor has shut down Colorado’s only refinery. That’s raising concerns about air quality and higher gas prices
Colorado's only oil and gas refinery is offline and might not resume full operations until March, raising concerns about gas prices and local air quality after a series of recent incidents. In a press release issued yesterday, Suncor Energy announced it closed its Commerce City refinery last Saturday — Christmas...
