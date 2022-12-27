The regular season is in the books and now it is time for bowl season. Eight Big 12 teams will be playing over the next few days and Texas Tech is up next. The Red Raiders finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and earned themselves a trip to Houston where they faced Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl. Tech put on quite the show inside NRG Stadium with a big 42-25 victory. Here are my four thoughts on the game.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO