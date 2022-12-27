Read full article on original website
Texas guard Marcus Carr tied the Longhorns program record for most 3-pointers in a game when he hit 10 of them against Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday. Texas won the game, 97-72, to improve to 11-1 on the season. Texas will now prepare for its Big 12 opener on the road at Oklahoma on Saturday. It will be Texas’ first true road game of the season.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 10-2 after playing their pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against TCU on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Red Raiders at the break. Don’t forget about our new feature for men’s basketball — Daily...
The regular season is in the books and now it is time for bowl season. Eight Big 12 teams will be playing over the next few days and Texas Tech is up next. The Red Raiders finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and earned themselves a trip to Houston where they faced Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl. Tech put on quite the show inside NRG Stadium with a big 42-25 victory. Here are my four thoughts on the game.
