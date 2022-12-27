Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Car vs. pole crash results in intermittent road closures in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car versus power pole crash on the morning of December 29. There will be intermittent closures in the area of Clodfelter Road near Tripple Vista as Benton PUD crews work on cleaning up after the crash according to the BCSO. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News Update December 29: WSP responds to rollovers, fire district scam alert and a house fire in Pasco
The State Patrol responded to two separate roll over crashes in Franklin County and is reminding drivers that there are still icy spots on the road. Franklin County Fire District #3 is warning of a clothing scam and Pasco fire crews responded to a house fire on Clark St.
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County Fire District 3 hit by clothing scam
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire District #3 is the latest victim of a clothing scam. In the now well-known scam people are offered what appears to be official merchandise or clothing from a law enforcement organization. FCFD #3 is warning people to not click on the link and to...
KIMA TV
Early morning fire at Yakima retirement home leaves $200k in damages and 1 person injured
YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning residential structure fire in Yakima left $200,000 in damages and one person injured. The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) says they were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. They responded to the fire in the 600 block of N....
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update Dec. 30: Suspect in Moscow murders arrested, one person hospitalized after Yakima fire, Trump tax returns released and more
A suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students has been arrested. One person was hospitalized and several were displaced due to water damage in a Yakima fire. After years of legal wrangling six years of former President Trump's tax returns have been released.
610KONA
5-Year-Old Yakima Boy Missing Since Sept Found Dead
(Yakima, WA) -- A 5-year-old boy missing for months has been found dead. Yakima Police say they have confirmed the body of a juvenile found in the Yakima River is that of Lucian Munguia. It was back on December 29th, that police say they found human remains in the river near Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road. After an autopsy, authorities were able to figure out Munguia's identity based on dental records. There is no foul play suspected. The victim's family is asking for privacy at this time. He has been missing since September 10th.
nbcrightnow.com
Police: Body of missing 5-year-old found in Yakima River
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The body of a 5-year-old child who was reported missing in September has been found in the Yakima River, police said. The Yakima Police Department said Friday that law enforcement officers responded Thursday to the area of Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road after a report that human remains were found in the river.
Suspected outbreak of bird flu in Walla Walla County area
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed Friday it is investigating a suspected outbreak of bird flu in the area. According to information from the health department, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife sent biologists to an area where a large number of sick or dead waterfowl were found. Samples were sent...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews in Umatilla save dogs, goats trapped near fire
UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. - Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a structure fire on Bensel Road around 4:18 a.m. on December 28, according to UCFD1. Crews reported arriving on scene to a trailer on fire next to an animal enclosure. Crews rescued multiple dogs, goats and a puppy from...
nbcrightnow.com
Collision backs up traffic headed to Selah
SELAH, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. Traffic is now back to normal, according to SPD. DECEMBER 29, 2022 4:12 p.m. First responders are currently on scene at a collision near the McDonalds on S 1st Street and Riverview Ave, according to a post from the Selah Police Department. It is unknown at this time how many people are involved, but injuries have been confirmed.
KXLY
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
nbcrightnow.com
One injured in Yakima fire
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a commercial residential structure fire on the 600 block of North 34th Ave around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, December 30. When fire crews arrived on scene the building's alarm and sprinkler system had been activated and a fire was found in...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update Dec. 28: Several roads reopened after washouts, CDC issues strep A warning and winds and warmer temps
Several roads are reopened after standing water or downed powerlines closed them, however, several roads in Benton County remain closed. The CDC has issued a Strep A warning after two children died. Wind and warmer temperatures are forecast for the Columbia Basin.
yaktrinews.com
For the first time in county history, Benton County is looking for a forensic pathologist
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the first time, Benton County is hiring a forensic pathologist to work alongside Coroner William Leach. “I can’t even talk about it I was so excited – I was almost dancing to tell you the truth,” Leach laughed. For years, Leach has...
Tri-Cities’ only hospice house reopens after partial roof collapse forces evacuation
The nonprofit is raising money to replace the aging building.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire displaces three people in Kennewick
KENNEWICK – No one was injured in a residential structure fire in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. Due to substantial fire and smoke damage to the second floor and attic, three people who lived there did have to arrange for temporary housing. Firefighters from the Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews respond to Kennewick house fire twice
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12-29-22 Fire crews returned to a house at 9004 W. Klamath Ct in Kennewick at 8:59 a.m. on December 28 when a fire they had put out the night before reignited. When firefighters got to the home they saw fire and heavy black smoke coming from the...
nbcrightnow.com
First Walla Walla County flu death reported
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has confirmed the first reported Influenza linked death in Walla Walla County. In a release, the WWCDCH says health officials were notified that a person over the age of 65 that tested positive for Influenza had died.
KIMA TV
Man in Yakima standoff promises to surrender after "eating a Hot Pocket"
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A man is in custody after a standoff near the 400 block of N. 6th Ave. in Yakima last night. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) shared on Facebook a message to stay away from the area due to a "breaking incident". They later updated that the incident...
nbcrightnow.com
State officials test Walla Walla waterfowl for potential bird flu outbreak
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is investigating the possibility of an avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl around Walla Walla, according to a press release from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (WWCDCH). Biologists are testing samples from recently reported sick or dead waterfowl.
