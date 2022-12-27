ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KTRE

SFA gardens checking over plants after last week’s freeze

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Gardens prepared for the arctic cold front that came through the area throughout the holiday. Dr. David Creech Director of SFA Gardens says a gardener’s work is never finished, and this reigns true during this arctic cold front throughout the holiday weekend. Creech says...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Christmas week cold snap affecting small egg farms production

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The aftermath of the hard-freeze that just hit East Texas is stretching beyond broken pipes. for some it effected chickens. The brutal icy temperatures of Christmas week knocked out power and froze pipes in east Texas but it also effected particular producers. Egg farmers. “Definitely...
CAMP COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

East Texas zoos accepting Christmas lights, trees to benefit animals

TYLER — If you have any unwanted string lights from the holidays, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is the spot where you donate them and help save lions in Africa. In a Facebook post, the Caldwell Zoo said the copper wire will be recycled and the proceeds will go to the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Cheers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Karen Kilgore with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help a sweet puppy find a forever home. Cheers is a 10-week-old lab mix. His mother was a stray lab mix that gave birth to six puppies in mid-October.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The arctic cold front that came through over the holiday left many pipes burst and homes and businesses damaged. The historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison was one of those places that suffered damage. The Wiley Hotel was built in 1888, and it originally hosted railroad workers...
GARRISON, TX
KTRE

East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - While the warmer East Texas temperatures may feel good to us, it could mean the return of some unwanted guests on your property. We’re talking about bugs. With a bone chilling Christmas week hard freeze, the last thing East Texans would be thinking of is...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

911 Landline Service Down In Sulphur Springs, Again

Sulphur Springs Police Department just before 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022, released the following public service announcement regarding local 911 service:. Again, We are currently experiencing a 911 outage for landline telephone service. 911 service for cell phones is still operational. We will update (on SSPD Facebook) when 911 landline service is restored. If you have an emergency, use your cell phone, or please call our office line at 903-439-3719, SSPD officials stated.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

City of Overton, VFD deal with resignations, funding

WOOD COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Tyler hospital accepting donated milk to help mothers feed infants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances has implemented a new program to the community for mothers who may be struggling to feed their infants. ‘Donor Milk to Go’ is the name of the program that allows mothers to donate their breast milk in order to help infants in need.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County

TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Keeping Fitness Resolutions

WOOD COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs House Fire Started In Kitchen

The fire that heavily damaged a home in the 100-block of Jonas Street in Sulphur Springs may have started in the kitchen. Most of the damage was to the kitchen, attic, and roof, but the rest of the house had smoke and water damage. Fire officials say most of the contents of the living quarters below were untouched by the fire. There were no injuries.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing Sulphur Springs teen

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kyliegh Marie Nelson. She is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

