Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
New homeowner shares concerns over milk-like water in Mabank, Texas; water company responds
MABANK, Texas — Getting a simple glass of water has been tough for Kimberly Hocknell the past week in Mabank, Texas. She recently graduated and purchased new home. But after only nine days, she's experienced one major issue:. "I finally got into the house and found out that my...
Lufkin, Nacogdoches in the Bull’s Eye for 2 Severe Weather Events
It didn't take long for the humidity and above-normal temperatures to filter back into the Pineywoods. Wasn't it just a couple of days ago that we were experiencing wind chills below zero?. Anyone who has lived in East Texas for a while knows that when the warmer temps come in...
KTRE
SFA gardens checking over plants after last week’s freeze
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Gardens prepared for the arctic cold front that came through the area throughout the holiday. Dr. David Creech Director of SFA Gardens says a gardener’s work is never finished, and this reigns true during this arctic cold front throughout the holiday weekend. Creech says...
KTRE
Christmas week cold snap affecting small egg farms production
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The aftermath of the hard-freeze that just hit East Texas is stretching beyond broken pipes. for some it effected chickens. The brutal icy temperatures of Christmas week knocked out power and froze pipes in east Texas but it also effected particular producers. Egg farmers. “Definitely...
inforney.com
East Texas zoos accepting Christmas lights, trees to benefit animals
TYLER — If you have any unwanted string lights from the holidays, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is the spot where you donate them and help save lions in Africa. In a Facebook post, the Caldwell Zoo said the copper wire will be recycled and the proceeds will go to the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Cheers
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Karen Kilgore with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help a sweet puppy find a forever home. Cheers is a 10-week-old lab mix. His mother was a stray lab mix that gave birth to six puppies in mid-October.
KLTV
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
KLTV
Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The arctic cold front that came through over the holiday left many pipes burst and homes and businesses damaged. The historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison was one of those places that suffered damage. The Wiley Hotel was built in 1888, and it originally hosted railroad workers...
KTRE
East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - While the warmer East Texas temperatures may feel good to us, it could mean the return of some unwanted guests on your property. We’re talking about bugs. With a bone chilling Christmas week hard freeze, the last thing East Texans would be thinking of is...
911 Landline Service Down In Sulphur Springs, Again
Sulphur Springs Police Department just before 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022, released the following public service announcement regarding local 911 service:. Again, We are currently experiencing a 911 outage for landline telephone service. 911 service for cell phones is still operational. We will update (on SSPD Facebook) when 911 landline service is restored. If you have an emergency, use your cell phone, or please call our office line at 903-439-3719, SSPD officials stated.
KLTV
Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
KTRE
City of Overton, VFD deal with resignations, funding
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Keeping Fitness Resolutions. Updated: 3...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 injured after car strikes telephone pole on wet roadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is injured after officials said they lost control of their car Thursday morning due to wet road conditions and struck a telephone pole. Officials with DPS said the crash happened on 7 Hill Road in Tyler near American Legion Road and a section of 7 Hill Road is blocked […]
KTRE
Tyler hospital accepting donated milk to help mothers feed infants
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances has implemented a new program to the community for mothers who may be struggling to feed their infants. ‘Donor Milk to Go’ is the name of the program that allows mothers to donate their breast milk in order to help infants in need.
It’s Illegal To Shoot Fireworks In These Two East Texas Towns
It's always strange to see fireworks stands opening up on the edge of town. Little shacks open up just outside the city limits, but why?. It seems like there should be a big fireworks store in the middle of town. They could just open up in the old mall like Spirit Halloween and make good money.
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
KLTV
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
KTRE
Keeping Fitness Resolutions
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Gregg County Commissioner's Court. Updated:...
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs House Fire Started In Kitchen
The fire that heavily damaged a home in the 100-block of Jonas Street in Sulphur Springs may have started in the kitchen. Most of the damage was to the kitchen, attic, and roof, but the rest of the house had smoke and water damage. Fire officials say most of the contents of the living quarters below were untouched by the fire. There were no injuries.
Officials search for missing Sulphur Springs teen
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Kyliegh Marie Nelson. She is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with red shoulder length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with...
Comments / 0