ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Mizzou standout running back Tyler Badie might be playing in front of some fans familiar with his game on Sunday afternoon. The Denver Broncos signed Badie on Thursday to the 53-man roster after he requested his release from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad earlier in the week. As fate would have it, the Broncos just so happen to play in Badie’s old stompin’ grounds of Missouri this weekend as they take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO