Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
numberfire.com
Jrue Holiday (illness) ruled out Wednesday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is out Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Holiday was previously listed as probable, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out Wednesday, so look for Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen to take on additional minutes.
numberfire.com
Naz Reid starting for Minnesota on Friday in place of Rudy Gobert (illness)
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Reid will start on Friday with Rudy Gobert sidelined with an illness. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Bucks. Reid's Friday projection includes 19.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists,...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle, quad) ruled out for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat guard Caelb Martin will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Martin entered the day with a questionable tag due to a left quadricepts strain. Now, the team has ruled him out of action for Friday night's affair. Expect more work for Max Strus and Duncan Robinson.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Caleb Martin (ankle/quad) on Friday
Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Highsmith will make his third start this season after Caleb Martin was held out with ankle and quad injuries. In a matchup against a Denver team ranked 24th in defensive rating, Highsmith's FanDuel salary stands at $4,800.
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (illness) downgraded to questionable for Nets on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He entered the weekend with a probable tag, but he's since been downgraded. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. If Simmons sits, Patty Mills and T.J. Warren would likely see more work.
numberfire.com
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (shoulder) as questionable on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Miami Heat. Gordon's status remains unknown after Denver's forward was missed to miss two games with a shoulder sprain. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes at the forward positions on Friday if Gordon is out. Gordon's...
numberfire.com
Jimmy Butler (injury management) out for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Butler is being listed out due to knee injury management, as the Heat are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. He should be ready to go again Monday versus the Clippers. Max Strus and Duncan Robinson should see more run.
numberfire.com
Patrick Williams (collarbone) questionable for Chicago's Friday contest versus Pistons
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (collarbone) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Williams' status is currently in question after Chicago's forward was listed with a left clavicle contusion. Expect Javonte Green to see more minutes on Friday if Williams is ruled out. Williams' current Friday...
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson starting for Golden State on Friday, Anthony Lamb coming off the bench
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Thompson will return to the starting lineup on Friday with Anthony Lamb moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 33.7 minutes against Portland. Thompson's Friday projection includes 22.5...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (injury management) available, starting for Nuggets on Friday; Bones Hyland to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the the team's game against the Miami Heat. Murray sat last time out due to left knee injury management. After entering today with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll also immediately start, sending Bones Hyland back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Marvin Bagley (illness) available on Friday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (illness) will play in Friday's contest versus the Chicago Bulls. After a two game absence with an illness, Bagley is on track to return on Friday. In 19.2 expected minutes, our models project Bagley to score 18.3 FanDuel points. Bagley's projection includes 9.1 points, 5.2...
numberfire.com
Magic starting Terrence Ross for suspended Moritz Wagner on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is starting in Friday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Ross will make his ninth start this season after Moritz Wagner was suspended on Friday. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Ross to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Ross' Friday projection includes 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Knicks' Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable on Saturday
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brunson continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face Houston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against the Rockets. Brunson's Saturday...
numberfire.com
Saints list Chris Olave (hamstring) as questionable in Week 17
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is questionable for Week 17's contest versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Olave appears closer to a potential return from a one game absence after he logged limited practices with his hamstring injury. Expect Rashid Shaheed to see more targets against an Eagles' secondary allowing 25.8 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Olave is out.
numberfire.com
Mo Bamba suspended for Magic's Friday contest
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba (suspension) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Bamba will not be available after he was suspended on Friday. Expect Bol Bol to log more major minutes against a Wizards' team allowing 52.9 FanDuel points per game to centers. Bol Bol's current...
numberfire.com
Coby White (knee) available for Bulls Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White will play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent active in a second unit role on Friday night
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Vincent will operate in a second unit role after Kyle Lowry was chosen as Friday's starter. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Vincent to produce 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (neck) out for Pelicans on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (neck) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nance Jr. will not be available after Pelicans' forward was ruled out with a neck ailment. Expect Naji Marshall to see more minutes on Friday night. Marshall's projection includes 11.4 points, 5.0...
Comments / 0