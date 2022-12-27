ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
DENVER, CO
Jrue Holiday (illness) ruled out Wednesday for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is out Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Holiday was previously listed as probable, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out Wednesday, so look for Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen to take on additional minutes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Naz Reid starting for Minnesota on Friday in place of Rudy Gobert (illness)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Reid will start on Friday with Rudy Gobert sidelined with an illness. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Bucks. Reid's Friday projection includes 19.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Caleb Martin (ankle, quad) ruled out for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat guard Caelb Martin will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Martin entered the day with a questionable tag due to a left quadricepts strain. Now, the team has ruled him out of action for Friday night's affair. Expect more work for Max Strus and Duncan Robinson.
MIAMI, FL
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Caleb Martin (ankle/quad) on Friday

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Highsmith will make his third start this season after Caleb Martin was held out with ankle and quad injuries. In a matchup against a Denver team ranked 24th in defensive rating, Highsmith's FanDuel salary stands at $4,800.
MIAMI, FL
Ben Simmons (illness) downgraded to questionable for Nets on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He entered the weekend with a probable tag, but he's since been downgraded. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. If Simmons sits, Patty Mills and T.J. Warren would likely see more work.
BROOKLYN, NY
Nuggets list Aaron Gordon (shoulder) as questionable on Friday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's contest against the Miami Heat. Gordon's status remains unknown after Denver's forward was missed to miss two games with a shoulder sprain. Expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes at the forward positions on Friday if Gordon is out. Gordon's...
DENVER, CO
Jimmy Butler (injury management) out for Heat on Saturday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Butler is being listed out due to knee injury management, as the Heat are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. He should be ready to go again Monday versus the Clippers. Max Strus and Duncan Robinson should see more run.
MIAMI, FL
Detroit's Marvin Bagley (illness) available on Friday

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley (illness) will play in Friday's contest versus the Chicago Bulls. After a two game absence with an illness, Bagley is on track to return on Friday. In 19.2 expected minutes, our models project Bagley to score 18.3 FanDuel points. Bagley's projection includes 9.1 points, 5.2...
DETROIT, MI
Magic starting Terrence Ross for suspended Moritz Wagner on Friday

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is starting in Friday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Ross will make his ninth start this season after Moritz Wagner was suspended on Friday. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Ross to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Ross' Friday projection includes 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
ORLANDO, FL
Knicks' Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable on Saturday

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brunson continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face Houston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against the Rockets. Brunson's Saturday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Saints list Chris Olave (hamstring) as questionable in Week 17

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is questionable for Week 17's contest versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Olave appears closer to a potential return from a one game absence after he logged limited practices with his hamstring injury. Expect Rashid Shaheed to see more targets against an Eagles' secondary allowing 25.8 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Olave is out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mo Bamba suspended for Magic's Friday contest

Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba (suspension) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Bamba will not be available after he was suspended on Friday. Expect Bol Bol to log more major minutes against a Wizards' team allowing 52.9 FanDuel points per game to centers. Bol Bol's current...
ORLANDO, FL
Coby White (knee) available for Bulls Friday night

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White will play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. White is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project...
CHICAGO, IL
Miami's Gabe Vincent active in a second unit role on Friday night

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is not starting in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Vincent will operate in a second unit role after Kyle Lowry was chosen as Friday's starter. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Vincent to produce 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Nance Jr. (neck) out for Pelicans on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (neck) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nance Jr. will not be available after Pelicans' forward was ruled out with a neck ailment. Expect Naji Marshall to see more minutes on Friday night. Marshall's projection includes 11.4 points, 5.0...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

