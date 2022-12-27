ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Olympic feats, retirements and record trout headline the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s top sports stories of 2022

This year brought out the best in Steamboat Springs athletes and adventurers. More than a dozen skiers and snowboarders traveled to China to compete in the Winter Olympics. Routt County residents pushed themselves to complete wild feats like walking the Appalachian Trail and competing in extreme triathlons. Youth across the...
US News and World Report

The 11 Best Places for Camping in Colorado

Whether you're a longtime lover of the outdoors or a novice camper, you're sure to find the perfect camping adventure in Colorado. The Centennial State boasts a number of national parks, national forests, state parks and wilderness areas with facilities and amenities for every type of outdoor enthusiast. And once you've pitched your tent (or parked your RV), you'll have a plethora of outdoor offerings at your fingertips – like sand sledding at Great Sand Dunes National Park, hiking in the Rocky Mountains, paddleboarding on one of the top Colorado lakes and more.
OutThere Colorado

3-plus feet of snow? Wave of snow setting up to pound Colorado

Another notable wave of snow is setting up to hit Colorado this weekend and it's looking like it might drop more than three feet of snow in the heaviest hit spots. According to the National Weather Service, snow should start falling on the Western Slope and in the mountains this afternoon, picking up by the evening and then continuing through at least Monday. By Sunday afternoon and into Monday, this mountain storm should start dropping into lower elevations along the Front Range.
Vail Daily

Salomone: Fly fishing New Year’s resolutions￼

Anglers looking into the new year need to focus on constructing resolutions that are more enjoyable to attain. New Year’s resolutions carry an air of negativity that often cause them to lose their luster. Let those resolutions be angling-centered and the new year is already looking bright. Here are some suggestions for angling centered resolutions.
getnews.info

What Colorado ski resort is the best investment? Top two choices

What a run it has been the last several years with most Colorado ski resorts averaging 30-40% / year increases. Many resort areas are still up double digits for the year, but just like the seasons are beginning to change there is a cold bite to the air in Colorado ski real estate. Which markets are performing the best now and which ones will perform the best in the future. The recent data from the peak tells an interesting story.
OutThere Colorado

Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?

Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
Outsider.com

Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO

A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
ESPN Western Colorado

11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns

When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado State Park passes drop in price next year

COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado State Park passes will be cheaper and easier to access, just in time for the New Year. The pass will allow access to state parks through your vehicle's license plate. Beginning in January, drivers will be able to purchase park passes for only $29, compared The post Colorado State Park passes drop in price next year appeared first on KRDO.
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
