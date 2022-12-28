Here Are The Best Plant-Based Foods I Tried And Became Obsessed With In 2022

A good friend of mine was recently working on a menu for a new restaurant and asked me what kind of vegan option would really impress me to see on a menu, something that's not easily made vegan. My response to him was that I'd flip my lid to see a vegan pot pie on a menu somewhere. So it shouldn't be a surprise to you, dear reader, to hear that when I saw the vegan pot pie by by Raised Gluten Free in my grocery store...I bought two. Upon trying it, the pot pie brought me right back to the not-so-plant-based versions that I'd known and loved growing up. The gooey consistency of the sauce and piping-hot vegetables hit exactly right, and the crust was so flaky and perfectly crisped that I was shocked to remember that the recipe is made with gluten-free ingredients. Overall, this was one of the best things I tried this year!