Here Are The Best Plant-Based Foods I Tried And Became Obsessed With In 2022
With each passing year that goes by, more and more plant-based options are showing up all around us: in our local coffee shops, in our fast food restaurants, and even in your small-town grocery stores.Alliance Cinema / giphy.com
Because there are so many exciting new vegan items to try in a year, I rounded up my favorite foods from grocery stores I tried in 2022:
1. Miyoko's Mozzarella
2. LikeMeat Chick'n Wings
3. Siete Foods Grain Free Tortillas
4. Plant Boss Southwest Meatless Crumbles
5. SorBabes Vanilla Caramel Crunch
6. Good Foods Plant Based Queso
7. Haven's Kitchen Golden Turmeric Tahini
8. Jack and Annie's Savory Breakfast Jack Sausage
9. Wicked Kitchen Pesto Sauce
10. Momofuku Soy & Scallion Noodles
11. Tattooed Chef Plant Based Pepperoni Pizza
12. Gotham Greens Green Goddess Dip
13. Mother Raw Roasted Japanese Dressing
14. Raised Gluten Free Vegan Pot Pie
15. VFC Chicken Bites
16. Grounded Foods American Style Cheese Free Cheese Squeeze
17. Maya Kaimal Coconut Korma Sauce
18. From The Ground Up's Everything Cauliflower Crackers
19. Abbot's Chopped Chick'n
20. Nuts For Cheese Black Garlic Cheese
Which new vegan products did you try this year? Let me know in the comments below!
