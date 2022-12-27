ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

WRAL

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

1 person taken to hospital in Thomasville as police investigate shooting at Cox Avenue, Morton Street

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital, and Thomasville police are investigating a shooting. Police are investigating at the intersection of Cox Avenue and Morton Street, according to a Thomasville Police Department social media post. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information available. […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WRAL

Fayetteville intersection reopens after driver hits utility pole

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville intersection was temporarily closed on Friday morning after a crash caused power lines to go down. The single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Wall Street around 1:30 a.m. A driver hit a utility pole, causing the pole to break. Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of ramming into store, cars in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being accused of ramming his truck into a store and several other cars, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that Brian Keith Ewing Sr. crashed his truck into the Pure convenience store on Guilford College Road. Additionally, Ewing is accused of striking an additional three […]
GREENSBORO, NC
leesburg-news.com

North Carolina woman arrested after battling cops at The Crazy Gator

A North Carolina woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly kicked a police officer at The Crazy Gator bar in Eustis. When Eustis police officers arrived at the bar they were told that 34-year-old Jessie Aaron Nelson of Four Oaks, N.C. had been causing a disturbance and loudly arguing with patrons. The owner wanted her trespassed from the bar.
EUSTIS, FL
WRAL

Sky 5: Glenwood Ave. crash shuts down eastbound lanes

Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of ramming Randolph County deputy’s vehicle during pursuit, running away from scene faces multiple charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after ramming a Randolph County deputy’s vehicle during a crash and running away from the scene on Monday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. Randolph County deputies were searching near Ramseur and Liberty for 34-year-old Jimmy Ray Pearson, a convicted felon who […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

