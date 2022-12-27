Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Here are FFXnow’s top 10 most-read stories of 2022
New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, closing out an exciting first year for FFXnow. Since officially launching on Feb. 22, the new home of Tysons Reporter and Reston Now has pushed to bring the local news reporting from those sites to other corners of Fairfax County, from Chantilly to Huntington, while maintaining their focus on the Tysons and Reston areas.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal’s Animal Shelter looks back on successful year as Precious looks forward to finding a home
We visited the county Humane Society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter on Progress Drive a few days before New Year’s, principally to meet Precious, the shelter’s longest term resident. Precious has been at the shelter for two years, followed next by a white pit bull terrier named Neko, who just yesterday appeared to be getting lucky – a potential adopter was in the building! Neko had been waiting a year for his luck to change. We hope that it did.
shoredailynews.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
ffxnow.com
Town of Herndon seeks funds for East Elden Street widening, trails
Two major transportation projects in the Town of Herndon are vying for regional funding. up to $1.5 million from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority for street improvements and a widening of East Elden Street, along with up to $750,000 for improvements to town-wide sidewalks and trails. The $57.3 million project...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 28, 2022
Good Wednesday evening! Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 15684 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 28, 2022)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
ffxnow.com
STEM school launches in Vienna with camps teaching kids how to code
A Texas-based technology education company has branched out into Vienna. The school iCode launched its first Virginia franchise in the town earlier this month and is now hosting camps on game building, robotics and other tech skills for students out on break for the winter. Located in a former Apple...
Washingtonian.com
Arlington May Legalize ‘Missing Middle’ Housing in 2023. Here’s What You Should Know.
If you’ve stepped foot in Arlington recently, you may have seen the phrase “missing middle housing” pop up—on pamphlets, on signs, and in op-eds. For the past few months, residents of the second-happiest place in the US have engaged in a bruising debate over whether the Arlington County Board should eliminate single-family zoning—i.e., set aside areas of the county for only single-family homes—and allow the development of low-rise multifamily homes across the locale.
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
ffxnow.com
FCPS still looking at options to relieve Kent Gardens Elementary crowding
Efforts to alleviate crowding issues at Kent Gardens Elementary School are starting to pick up steam, but Fairfax County Public Schools is still working to identify and pursue specific solutions. With 1,023 students, the McLean school is at 121% of its building capacity, per a proposed capital improvement program (CIP)...
WTOP
Republican field for Prince William Board of County Supervisors special election widens
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Gainesville Republicans will have a three-way nominating contest for the special election to fill the district’s vacant seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
WUSA
Whirlwind wedding week for Utah couple in Fairfax County, Virginia
They drove a rental car from Dallas to northern Virginia after Southwest canceled their flight. A TV reporter's text reunited them with their luggage.
fox5dc.com
Parents want Thomas Jefferson High School leaders fired over awards controversy
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Parents rallied outside Fairfax County Public Schools headquarters Friday afternoon, calling for leaders at one of the nation's top-ranked high schools to be fired. A mother of a student at Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology, Shawna Yashar, claims that for years, students haven't...
Residents of Virginia city to receive $500 every month for two years
A relatively small number of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, have been selected for a program that will give them $500 every month over the course of two years.
NBC Washington
A Science Project Designed by High School Students in Fairfax County is Now in Outer Space
It's a big day for students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, Virginia: A science project they designed is now in outer space. A satellite built by the young scholars launched from the International Space Station early Thursday morning. The students there are familiar...
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
sungazette.news
VDOT efforts in McLean draw community criticism, blowback
Some McLean residents have been horrified in recent weeks by tree cutting near Live Oak Drive in advance of building a new interchange for the 495 NEXT Project and say the result will resemble the jumble of flyovers at Springfield’s “Mixing Bowl.”. Opponents blasted what they said has...
