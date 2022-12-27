ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

ffxnow.com

Here are FFXnow’s top 10 most-read stories of 2022

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, closing out an exciting first year for FFXnow. Since officially launching on Feb. 22, the new home of Tysons Reporter and Reston Now has pushed to bring the local news reporting from those sites to other corners of Fairfax County, from Chantilly to Huntington, while maintaining their focus on the Tysons and Reston areas.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Front Royal’s Animal Shelter looks back on successful year as Precious looks forward to finding a home

We visited the county Humane Society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter on Progress Drive a few days before New Year’s, principally to meet Precious, the shelter’s longest term resident. Precious has been at the shelter for two years, followed next by a white pit bull terrier named Neko, who just yesterday appeared to be getting lucky – a potential adopter was in the building! Neko had been waiting a year for his luck to change. We hope that it did.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
shoredailynews.com

Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA STATE
ffxnow.com

Town of Herndon seeks funds for East Elden Street widening, trails

Two major transportation projects in the Town of Herndon are vying for regional funding. up to $1.5 million from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority for street improvements and a widening of East Elden Street, along with up to $750,000 for improvements to town-wide sidewalks and trails. The $57.3 million project...
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 28, 2022

Good Wednesday evening! Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 15684 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 28, 2022)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

STEM school launches in Vienna with camps teaching kids how to code

A Texas-based technology education company has branched out into Vienna. The school iCode launched its first Virginia franchise in the town earlier this month and is now hosting camps on game building, robotics and other tech skills for students out on break for the winter. Located in a former Apple...
VIENNA, VA
Washingtonian.com

Arlington May Legalize ‘Missing Middle’ Housing in 2023. Here’s What You Should Know.

If you’ve stepped foot in Arlington recently, you may have seen the phrase “missing middle housing” pop up—on pamphlets, on signs, and in op-eds. For the past few months, residents of the second-happiest place in the US have engaged in a bruising debate over whether the Arlington County Board should eliminate single-family zoning—i.e., set aside areas of the county for only single-family homes—and allow the development of low-rise multifamily homes across the locale.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
sungazette.news

VDOT efforts in McLean draw community criticism, blowback

Some McLean residents have been horrified in recent weeks by tree cutting near Live Oak Drive in advance of building a new interchange for the 495 NEXT Project and say the result will resemble the jumble of flyovers at Springfield’s “Mixing Bowl.”. Opponents blasted what they said has...
MCLEAN, VA

