This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities
At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
2023 brings new, higher rates for Oregon PGE customers
Rates are going up starting Jan. 1 for Portland General Electric customers.
How to proceed when your property has been damaged by a storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — The winter storms that blew into Portland within the past week knocked down trees, burst pipes and caused all kinds of damage to homes and cars. With that damage comes insurance claims, repairs and clean-up. For people like Cory Knapp in southwest Portland, first there's the immediate reaction when a tree falls on a home.
Post Register
The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
In areas of Portland, residents remain without power nearly three days after storm's arrival
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been nearly three days since a wind storm knocked out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses across Oregon and southwest Washington. During the worst of it, five people were killed when trees came down across roadways. Many buildings and homes saw damage from falling branches or burst pipes.
Oregon law going into effect in 2023 allows cities, counties to set speed limits
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon law that will go into effect in 2023 will allow city and county officials to designate speed limits. It's a shift from the current process where the authority lies with the Oregon Department of Transportation and a handful of traffic engineers. Since the start...
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power customers to see bills rise about 15% starting Sunday
The state of Oregon is reminding Pacific Power customers that their electric bills are about to go up substantially starting on the first day of 2023. The Oregon Public Utility Commission said Thursday it recently finalized rate increases for Pacific Power that will take effect Jan. 1. The overall average...
WWEEK
Falling Trees Killed Five People on Oregon Highways During Tuesday’s Windstorm
Five people traveling on Oregon highways Tuesday were killed by trees falling onto the road in the span of four hours, casualties of an intense windstorm that left 200,000 people without power. The National Weather Service’s Portland office recorded hurricane-force winds along the northern Oregon Coast yesterday afternoon: 86 miles...
kbnd.com
Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives
PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said.
Oregon power companies make progress on restoring electricity Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: The video above aired Tuesday evening. The storm that hammered northwest Oregon Monday and Tuesday is over, but tens of thousands of residents were still without power through most of Wednesday as utility crews worked to repair the widespread damage that the heavy wind inflicted on power lines.
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
Tillamook Creamery named top dairy processor of 2022
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — Tillamook Creamery is yet again making Oregon proud. The Tillamook County Creamery Association walked away with this year's coveted "Processor of the Year" award, courtesy of Dairy Foods Magazine. Dairy Foods highlighted the creamery co-op's growth in sales, care for its stakeholders and environmental stewardship....
It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon
If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
beachconnection.net
Storm Stories, Damage Along Oregon Coast: Deaths, Closures, Misadventures, Images
(Oregon Coast) – To say the last couple of days were eventful along the Oregon coast would be a serious understatement, and less than 24 hours after it was over there is still considerable cleanup to do. With gusts up into the 80 mph range in some places and immense tides, it resulted in an astounding number of downed trees, flooded roads, power outages, damage to buildings and three deaths on the Oregon coast alone. (Overturned semi on Newport's bridge, photo Newport Police Department)
klcc.org
New law brings tenfold penalty increase for unlicensed real estate agents
Unlicensed real estate agents in Oregon will face dramatically steeper fines with a new law taking effect in January. The higher penalties are aimed at out-of-state agents who cross the border to sell homes in Oregon without paying for an Oregon license. The minimum fine for a first offense will increase from $100 to $1,000. The minimum fine for subsequent offenses will increase from $500 to $2,500.
State geologist warns heavy rain could trigger landslides
As the rain has let up following a storm in the Pacific Northwest, the potential for landslides remains present.
These 20 new Oregon laws are going into effect in 2023
As 2022 comes to an end, Oregonians have some new laws to look forward to in 2023.
Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Investigators are determining whether the tree fell on the roadway before the car hit it or if the tree crushed the vehicle when it fell, police said. The exact number of people killed wasn’t immediately known. Another motorist was killed when a tree fell and struck their vehicle while driving farther east on U.S. 26, KATU reported, citing Oregon State Police. More than 50 miles (80 kilometers) of the the highway was shut down because of that crash, downed trees and high winds — from Rhododendron to Warm Springs, state transportation officials said.
