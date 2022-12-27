ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

LSU women give resounding answer to scheduling questions in win over Arkansas

LSU’s high-scoring start to the season reflected a weak nonconference schedule. It’s likely the Tigers latest performance will put a halt to it as a subject of reference. Coach Kim Mulkey readily admitted Thursday’s 69-45 victory at Arkansas wasn’t pretty to watch, but it should end any questions about whether her team is ready for conference play, which is most coaches’ stated purpose for early season games.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU women step up on defense and open SEC play with road victory over Arkansas

For the first 15 minutes of their Southeastern Conference opener, the LSU women’s basketball team didn’t allow a single free-throw attempt. That’s quite the feat, considering two facts. One, their opponent, Arkansas, was the home team. And two, the Razorbacks lead the SEC in free-throw attempts with nearly 90 more than the second-highest total.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NOLA.com

New Orleans All-Metro Football: State champion Destrehan, John Curtis lead large-schools team

Destrehan senior Jai Eugene Jr. cemented a legacy at the school for how he quarterbacked the undefeated Wildcats to a state championship. In the Division I nonselect state final, Destrehan and Ruston were tied at 10 when Eugene looked to pass on third-and-8 but did not see an open receiver. He then tucked away the football and ran 29 yards up the left sideline and scored with 3 minutes, 22 seconds left for a 17-10 victory.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Severe weather possible Friday, but what will New Year's Eve look like?

A line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through southeast Louisiana on Friday is expected to pose a slight risk of flooding rainfall and a marginal risk of severe storms accompanied by damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. A trough...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company

The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
BROUSSARD, LA

