FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
NOLA.com
LSU women give resounding answer to scheduling questions in win over Arkansas
LSU’s high-scoring start to the season reflected a weak nonconference schedule. It’s likely the Tigers latest performance will put a halt to it as a subject of reference. Coach Kim Mulkey readily admitted Thursday’s 69-45 victory at Arkansas wasn’t pretty to watch, but it should end any questions about whether her team is ready for conference play, which is most coaches’ stated purpose for early season games.
NOLA.com
LSU women step up on defense and open SEC play with road victory over Arkansas
For the first 15 minutes of their Southeastern Conference opener, the LSU women’s basketball team didn’t allow a single free-throw attempt. That’s quite the feat, considering two facts. One, their opponent, Arkansas, was the home team. And two, the Razorbacks lead the SEC in free-throw attempts with nearly 90 more than the second-highest total.
NOLA.com
LSU’s newest quarterback creates a connection with Purdue: ‘Call it the Rickie Bowl’
ORLANDO, Fla. — They have a nickname for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl around Woodlawn High School. It has nothing to do with the teams playing next week or even the title sponsor. The name coaches and teammates have jokingly thrown around all month referenced their star quarterback, Rickie Collins.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: Time to turn the page and find out how good Kim Mulkey's LSU team is
From Baton Rouge to Bimini to Maui, the LSU women’s basketball team has chased the sun and chased wins and come through every time. Twelve-and-oh, often burying opponents hopes long before the sun, or the final seconds, went down. The Tigers have risen to No. 9 in national polls,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans All-Metro Football: State champion Destrehan, John Curtis lead large-schools team
Destrehan senior Jai Eugene Jr. cemented a legacy at the school for how he quarterbacked the undefeated Wildcats to a state championship. In the Division I nonselect state final, Destrehan and Ruston were tied at 10 when Eugene looked to pass on third-and-8 but did not see an open receiver. He then tucked away the football and ran 29 yards up the left sideline and scored with 3 minutes, 22 seconds left for a 17-10 victory.
NOLA.com
Severe weather possible Friday, but what will New Year's Eve look like?
A line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through southeast Louisiana on Friday is expected to pose a slight risk of flooding rainfall and a marginal risk of severe storms accompanied by damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. A trough...
NOLA.com
Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company
The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
NOLA.com
Letters: People should leave out feeders to support hummingbirds who remain in area
I found out recently there are hummingbirds that overwinter in our area. So, please, people should put their feeders back out. The birds may not visit their feeder but they will find some and they will need it more than ever with the cold weather. DOUGLAS DOREMUS. retired engineer. Baton...
