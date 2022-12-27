Destrehan senior Jai Eugene Jr. cemented a legacy at the school for how he quarterbacked the undefeated Wildcats to a state championship. In the Division I nonselect state final, Destrehan and Ruston were tied at 10 when Eugene looked to pass on third-and-8 but did not see an open receiver. He then tucked away the football and ran 29 yards up the left sideline and scored with 3 minutes, 22 seconds left for a 17-10 victory.

