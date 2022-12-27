ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

Photo Gallery: FSU beats Oklahoma in 2022 Cheez-It Bowl

No. 13 Florida State (10-3, 5-3 ACC) capped off its best year in a half-dozen years on Thursday, taking down the Oklahoma Sooners (6-7, 3-6 Big 12) to secure a win in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. The Seminoles held off a scrappy Sooners squad that failed to catch the memo...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Oklahoma: Halftime notes, thoughts, stats

No. 13 Florida State is taking on the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl, seeking the Seminoles’ first 10 win season since 2016. Florida State is hoping to use the game as a neat bow on a successful season and a jumpboard for 2023, where the team will open the year in the same venue in a matchup vs. the LSU Tigers.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU to wear classic uniforms vs. Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

Gameday is finally here, and the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles are set to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners inside Camping World Stadium for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl tonight at 5:30 p.m. FSU is coming off a five-game hot streak after ending their regular season 9-3 and look for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Oklahoma: Cheez-It Bowl pregame notes

The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles are in Orlando to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners inside Camping World Stadium for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. Thursday’s matchup will be the first bowl bid for the Noles since 2019 when they faced off against Arizona State in 2019, the first year of the Mike Norvell era.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU holds off Oklahoma, wins Cheez-It Bowl for 10th victory

No. 13 Florida State came into Thursday’s Cheez-It Bowl matchup as the obvious favorite (10 points at kick, according to DraftKings) with all the momentum, looking to cap off its best season since 2016 by reaching the same win total as that year. Oklahoma, who stumbled to a 6-6...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Second quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 9.5-point favorite over Oklahoma with the over/under set at 65 points. Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about. Florida State...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

What went right, wrong on offense for FSU vs. Oklahoma

Orlando FL - The Seminoles won a thriller against Oklahoma with their offense coming alive in the second half. Jordan Travis and Johnny Wilson had a remarkable game against the Sooners and gave us a glimpse of what 2023 might look like, and it is very explosive. This team isn’t...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Gator Country

Denson explains why he stuck with the Florida Gators over Miami

The defensive back position was a huge need for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class and the coaching staff signed five guys who can play all over the secondary. Defensive back Sharif Denson (5–11, 170, Jacksonville, FL. Bartram Trail) was one of those guys who signed earlier this month and he’s a versatile guy that can play multiple positions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU women’s basketball upsets No. 13 North Carolina in Chapel Hill

Florida State (13-2, 2-0 ACC) defeated no. 13 North Carolina (9-3, 0-1 ACC) by a 78-71 score tonight in Chapel Hill, NC. Florida State started strong jumping out to a 10-4 lead after a Makayla Timpson layup. O’Mariah Gordon sank a triple to give the Noles a 15-7 lead midway through the first quarter. However, North Carolina battled back and tied the score at 22 after the first quarter on the strength of a pair of free throws from Deja Kelly.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Gator Country

Comparing Dan Mullen’s staff to Billy Napier’s

It’s been 397 days since Billy Napier was hired as head football coach at the University of Florida. The Gators recently signed 20 high school players during early signing day, many of whom would not have inked their name with Florida without the staff Napier put together. Several players...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Florida State football set to hit the field for the final time in 2022

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables spoke with the media prior to the final day of practice to talk about the importance of playing in the Cheez-It bowl and what the offseason has looked like for both teams in the midst of fall recruiting.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Gator Country

Harris excited to get going with the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have had several offensive linemen enter the transfer portal this offseason so far which has created a huge need for linemen in the 2023 class. Offensive line signee Knijeah Harris (6-3, 335, Bradenton, FL. IMG) is one of those guys that will help and he says this new coaching staff is what sold him on the Gators.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy