Tomahawk Nation
Photo Gallery: FSU beats Oklahoma in 2022 Cheez-It Bowl
No. 13 Florida State (10-3, 5-3 ACC) capped off its best year in a half-dozen years on Thursday, taking down the Oklahoma Sooners (6-7, 3-6 Big 12) to secure a win in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. The Seminoles held off a scrappy Sooners squad that failed to catch the memo...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Oklahoma earns most viewers of any bowl heading into New Year’s Six
Florida State has been part of some of the most-watched games in college football season, a reflection of the brand the school has built and the improvement showcased on the field throughout a successful 2022 season. The Seminoles’ season finale was a matchup vs. the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Oklahoma: Halftime notes, thoughts, stats
No. 13 Florida State is taking on the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl, seeking the Seminoles’ first 10 win season since 2016. Florida State is hoping to use the game as a neat bow on a successful season and a jumpboard for 2023, where the team will open the year in the same venue in a matchup vs. the LSU Tigers.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU to wear classic uniforms vs. Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl
Gameday is finally here, and the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles are set to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners inside Camping World Stadium for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl tonight at 5:30 p.m. FSU is coming off a five-game hot streak after ending their regular season 9-3 and look for...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Oklahoma: Cheez-It Bowl pregame notes
The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles are in Orlando to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners inside Camping World Stadium for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. Thursday’s matchup will be the first bowl bid for the Noles since 2019 when they faced off against Arizona State in 2019, the first year of the Mike Norvell era.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU holds off Oklahoma, wins Cheez-It Bowl for 10th victory
No. 13 Florida State came into Thursday’s Cheez-It Bowl matchup as the obvious favorite (10 points at kick, according to DraftKings) with all the momentum, looking to cap off its best season since 2016 by reaching the same win total as that year. Oklahoma, who stumbled to a 6-6...
Tomahawk Nation
Second quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners
According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 9.5-point favorite over Oklahoma with the over/under set at 65 points. Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about. Florida State...
Tomahawk Nation
What went right, wrong on offense for FSU vs. Oklahoma
Orlando FL - The Seminoles won a thriller against Oklahoma with their offense coming alive in the second half. Jordan Travis and Johnny Wilson had a remarkable game against the Sooners and gave us a glimpse of what 2023 might look like, and it is very explosive. This team isn’t...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU ends 2022 with thrilling Cheez-It Bowl win against Oklahoma
As the shots rang out of the Sooner Shotgun, the ball went in the air for the 2022 Cheeze-It Bowl in Orlando, FL. It was a game of the W’s for the 61,520 fans in attendance at Camping World Stadium: Wilson, Wilson, Ward, wins. The last, courtesy of Ryan...
Gator Country
Denson explains why he stuck with the Florida Gators over Miami
The defensive back position was a huge need for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class and the coaching staff signed five guys who can play all over the secondary. Defensive back Sharif Denson (5–11, 170, Jacksonville, FL. Bartram Trail) was one of those guys who signed earlier this month and he’s a versatile guy that can play multiple positions.
Tomahawk Nation
Cheez-It Bowl offers FSU one more opportunity to leave stamp on program
Earning a bowl game bid, finishing in the top 15, and securing thrilling wins over rivals in the state of Florida capped off a Florida State football regular season built around work and investment, leading to a chance for the Seminoles to secure the team’s first 10-win season since 2016.
Football World Reacts To Florida State's Performance vs. Oklahoma
Florida State is not off to a good start in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday night. The Seminoles, who came into this game as the No. 13 team in the country, have already allowed 14 points in just a quarter and a half to a 6-6 Oklahoma Sooners team. They've...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU completes best season since 2016; beats OU
For the first time since 2016 Florida State is poised for a top ten finish after securing their tenth victory of the season over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl. For the final time in 2022; here’s five questions and five questions answers from the beat. We are...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU women’s basketball upsets No. 13 North Carolina in Chapel Hill
Florida State (13-2, 2-0 ACC) defeated no. 13 North Carolina (9-3, 0-1 ACC) by a 78-71 score tonight in Chapel Hill, NC. Florida State started strong jumping out to a 10-4 lead after a Makayla Timpson layup. O’Mariah Gordon sank a triple to give the Noles a 15-7 lead midway through the first quarter. However, North Carolina battled back and tied the score at 22 after the first quarter on the strength of a pair of free throws from Deja Kelly.
Gator Country
Comparing Dan Mullen’s staff to Billy Napier’s
It’s been 397 days since Billy Napier was hired as head football coach at the University of Florida. The Gators recently signed 20 high school players during early signing day, many of whom would not have inked their name with Florida without the staff Napier put together. Several players...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Florida State football set to hit the field for the final time in 2022
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables spoke with the media prior to the final day of practice to talk about the importance of playing in the Cheez-It bowl and what the offseason has looked like for both teams in the midst of fall recruiting.
WATCH: Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman FSU Postgame Interview
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman meets the press after OU's 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022.
Gator Country
Harris excited to get going with the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators have had several offensive linemen enter the transfer portal this offseason so far which has created a huge need for linemen in the 2023 class. Offensive line signee Knijeah Harris (6-3, 335, Bradenton, FL. IMG) is one of those guys that will help and he says this new coaching staff is what sold him on the Gators.
WATCH: Oklahoma 5-Star QB Signee Jackson Arnold Interview
Oklahoma 5-star quarterback signee Jackson Arnold met with the media at Under Armour Next All-America Game Media Day.
Future Seminoles set to compete in upcoming All-American games
Around 100 high school football recruits will head to Orlando this week in preparation for the Under Armour All-American Game being played on January 3. That game is set to played at 5 p.m. inside Camping World Stadium. It'll be broadcasted live on ESPN. Florida State is expected to have...
