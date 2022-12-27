ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Rangers Add Another All-Star to Pitching Rotation

By Jack Vita
 3 days ago

The Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract with free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, according to MLB insider Robert Murray. Eovaldi finished fourth in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2021, appearing in the MLB All-Star Game earlier in the summer. In 2018, he won a World Series as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Eovaldi logged a 3.87 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 109.1 innings pitched in 20 starts in 2022.

Eovaldi joins a pitching rotation that already includes Jacob deGrom, Martin Perez, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney and Jake Odorizzi.

The Rangers have entirely reworked their pitching rotation and hope to contend in 2023.

