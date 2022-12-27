ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden on Supreme Court’s Title 42 order: ‘We have to enforce it’

By Alex Gangitano
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bjv3J_0jw12IxP00

President Biden on Tuesday said that while the end to the Title 42 border policy is “overdue,” for now it has to be enforced, after the Supreme Court ordered that it must remain in place.

In a 5-4 vote, the high court earlier on Tuesday reversed an order from a federal judge in Washington, D.C., who ruled last month that the Trump-era border policy must end. It also set a date for oral arguments in the case for February, with a final decision expected in June.

“The court is not going to decide until June, apparently, and in the meantime, we have to enforce it. But I think it’s overdue,” Biden told reporters when asked about the high court’s decision.

The ruling comes in response to an emergency request filed by 19 Republican state attorneys general asking to maintain the policy that was scheduled to expire last Wednesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that while the administration will comply with the order, it is preparing “to manage the border in a secure, orderly, and humane way when Title 42 eventually lifts.”

Biden renewed calls for Congress pass comprehensive immigration reform measures and for Republicans to “move past political finger-pointing” and join Democrats to solve the challenge at the border, according to Jean-Pierre’s statement.

Title 42, implemented at the start of the pandemic, allows for migrants to be quickly expelled at the border without asylum processing.

The White House, which has tried to declare that the southern border is not open even if Title 42 ends, is asking Congress for $3.5 billion in funding to help with the situation at the southern border.

Meanwhile, Biden has been under pressure from Republicans to reinstate Title 42 and has faced criticism for months because he has not visited the southern border amid the migrant crisis.

Comments / 1149

Flying Dutchman
2d ago

The Democrats want an open border and a massive amnesty for those already here. That is a non starter for the American people. Before any discussion, the border must be secured. Biden and his Administration have been lying for two years. Everyone sees the video of massive horde simply walking across our porous border. They have no intention of securing it. Biden needs to declare a national emergency and stop all asylum claims. The vast majority of the claims are bogus.

Reply(27)
294
Carter1976
2d ago

for those that don't realize this is the supreme courtw attempt at forcing Biden to uphold immigration law, the crap going on right now is against the law, and the president's job is to secure the borders, his idiot "border czar" hasn't even been there and a few weeks ago when he was down that way he didn't even go .. they don't want the cameras following them there so that the American ppl can see how bad it really is... any president that blatantly refuses to enforce immigration law should be removed one of the main jobs of the federal gvmt is to secure our borders

Reply(24)
233
JS
2d ago

As an immigrant here my opinion, close the borders as strong as we can, not only drugs and guns pass through that but human trafficking too, as well America have too many enemies abroad, especially now.Give a chance to illegal immigrants that is already here and don’t have criminal records to be legal, and those with criminals records deport them.

Reply(8)
156
