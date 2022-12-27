Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley Is The Current Plan For Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 39
It looks like The Eradicator and The Baddest Woman On The Planet will battle it out at WrestleMania 39. With WrestleMania season just around the corner, many fans have started speculating regarding possible opponents for the former UFC fighter. Wrestling News has now confirmed that there are plans for Ronda Rousey to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.
bodyslam.net
WWE Release Footage From Dark Match Between Baron Corbin And Roman Reigns in 2020
WWE have released never before seen footage from a dark match between Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns just prior to the Covid 19 Pandemic. WWE released the Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns dark main event, which took place after the February 28, 2020, episode of SmackDown on FOX. On the set of The Bump, Corbin, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Kayla Braxton, and Matt Camp can be seen watching the fight.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Posts Statement About Don West’s Passing
Don West passed away earlier today after a long battle with cancer. The promotion shared a tweet in tribute to Don’s career. Don was not only a talented commentator, but he was also a beloved member of the IMPACT Wrestling family. His dedication to the company and to wrestling as a whole was unwavering.
bodyslam.net
Watch: WWE Referee Stuns Sami Zayn At WWE Live Event
During last night’s WWE Live Event, Sami Zayn was in the ring along with Kevin Owens in a tag team match. While Owens was selling, Zayn would confront WWE referee Jessica Carr. After berating the official, Carr snapped and hit a Stone Cold Stunner on Zayn. After, Owens would hit his own Stunner, handing Owens’ team the win. You can watch the video below.
bodyslam.net
Batista Refused To Work More With Bryan Danielson Because “It Didn’t Make Sense”
Daniel Bryan emerged as the most popular superstar in the year 2014, achieving his lifelong dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. Bryan defeated Randy Orton and Batista in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 30 to become the WWE World Heavyweight champion. He made a successful title defense against Kane the following month at Extreme Rules.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Was “Flattered” After Being Named As Stone Cold Steve Austin’s WrestleMania Return
Kevin Owens berated the state of Texas in March 2022 and called out hometown native ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin to show up as a guest on ‘The Kevin Owens Show’ at WrestleMania 38. However, the segment turned into an impromptu match at the event, with Owens and Austin competing in a high-profile main event showdown.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of MJF’s Friend From AEW Dynamite
MJF was at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, for the opening match on Dynamite tonight. The AEW World Champion watched the action between Bryan Danielson and Ethan Page from the top of the arena while chastising Bryan Danielson on the microphone. During the segment, The Devil Himself was with...
bodyslam.net
Athena Wants To Take Part In AEW’s First Ever TLC Match
The current Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion wants to see a new match in AEW. The former NXT Women’s champion recently opened up about her desire to compete in the first-ever TLC match in AEW to get it out of her system and named top superstars she would like to battle in that match. She spoke about this during a recent interview with the Dallas Morning News.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Tweets And Deletes About Namedrop On AEW Dynamite
Kurt Angle is throwing some shade. On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Max Caster had a brand new music video where he dissed Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. During the rap, Max dropped a bar calling Jeff Jarrett’s wife, Karen Jarrett, “Kurt Angle’s wife.” Following the show, Kurt took to Twitter to respond to the line saying “when you got to use my name to get heat after 12 years #moveon.” Kurt then deleted the tweet, but we have a screen shot, which you can see below.
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
bodyslam.net
PROGRESS Wrestling Unboxing Live V Results (12/30/22)
PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 147: Unboxing Live V event on December 30 from The Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. You can read the full results for the show below. – CPF def. Dan Maloney, Luke Jacobs, Mad Kurt and Man Like Del Boy (Doris) – Charles Crowley def. MAGGOT.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Live Spoilers – 12/30/22
The New Years Smash edition of AEW Rampage is being taped following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The show will feature Orange Cassidy defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against his Best Friends partner, Trent and it kicks off the show. If you wish to not see spoilers, do not read any further.
bodyslam.net
STARDOM Dream Queendom 2022 Live Results – 12/29/22
STARDOM is putting an end to 2022 with a big time event as they present STARDOM Dream Queendom 2022 on December 29th from Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The event is headlined by the World of Stardom Championship Match between Syuri and Giulia. Plus, we kick things off with the STARDOM Rumble. You can check out live results below.
bodyslam.net
John Cena Thanks The WWE Universe Following His Return To The Ring
John Cena returned to the ring on Friday, teaming with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Cena jumped on Twitter, and he sent out a thank you to the WWE Universe. He made special note to mention the “time and energy” that his fans constantly spend on him.
bodyslam.net
The Wrestling Club Reveals Their Best Reactions Of 2022
The Wrestling Club has taken the wrestling world by storm. A group of kids in school just loving wrestling and watching along with their teacher. Now, said teacher, Victory Perry, has revealed the classes best reactions of 2022 including reactions to matches from WWE, NXT, ROH, IMPACT and NJPW from various shows and events. You can see how excited the kids get for the incredible matches they’ve watched this year and there’s nothing better than seeing the joy of a nice nearfall! Check out the video below, as tweeted by Victor.
bodyslam.net
Brian Myers Re-Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
The former WWE man will stay with IMPACT Wrestling through 2023. Brian Myers recently did an interview with Sports Illustrated, where he told Justin Barrasso that he has extended his deal with the company through 2023. Myers added that it’s a place where his talent will have the most opportunities.
bodyslam.net
Darby Allin vs Samoa Joe Made Official For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
We will see a rematch on next week’s AEW Dynamite. On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin returned to AEW television after Samoa Joe defeated him a couple of weeks ago with the TNT Championship on the line. After the match, Joe hit a muscle buster to Darby on his skateboard. On this week’s Dynamite, Allin returned after Joe’s successful title defense over Wardlow.
bodyslam.net
Stone Cold Steve Austin More Likely To Appear At WrestleMania 39 Than The Rock And John Cena
There is a high probability that Stone Cold Steve Austin will appear at next year’s WrestleMania. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Steve Austin is at the very top of the list of legends who are very likely to appear at WrestleMania 39, more so than The Rock and John Cena.
bodyslam.net
Top Dolla Reveals 90 Pound Weight Loss
Top Dolla shows off his impressive weight loss over the last few months. Top Dolla recently took to Twitter to show his weight loss journey. He mentioned that he was 367 lbs in August, and now he is 277 lbs in December. Dolla proudly declared that he lost those 90 lbs in just 5 months.
bodyslam.net
Dragon Lee Is Now The Highest Paid Star In NXT
Dragon Lee has signed with WWE and will report to NXT in the new year. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dragon Lee has also received an offer from AEW. One of his friends told them that Lee visited him seeking advice on which offer to accept. It was obviously more money than Mexico, but the friend said that WWE’s offer was above the standard NXT-level money, but not the main roster pay.
