CBS Austin
Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to escape before killed by estranged husband
A woman was allegedly killed by her estranged husband inside their Georgetown home less than half an hour after her daughter climbed out of her bedroom window to escape, according to a just released criminal affidavit. According to the court documents, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter told police that 38-year-old Ricardo...
Texas man allegedly fatally shot estranged wife after holding her and 13-year-old daughter hostage
GEORGETOWN, Texas (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man stands accused of holding his estranged wife hostage and fatally shooting her. According to a news release from the Georgetown Police Department, on Dec. 27, a juvenile called 911 and said that her father, Ricardo Quinones, entered her and her mother's home with a weapon and "was holding them hostage."
fox7austin.com
Four suspects arrested in Cedar Park jugging incident may be linked to other crimes: police
AUSTIN, Texas - Four people have been arrested in connection with a jugging incident in Cedar Park, and police say it appears they may be responsible for several of these types of robberies in the Austin area as well. Cedar Park police say the victim had just come from the...
kwhi.com
GEORGETOWN POLICE: MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING WIFE, HOLDING FAMILY HOSTAGE ARRESTED IN COLUMBUS
A man accused of fatally shooting his wife and holding his family hostage in Georgetown was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Columbus. Georgetown police say shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, they received a 911 call from a juvenile saying her father, 38-year-old Ricardo Quinones, had entered their home with a weapon and was holding them hostage.
fox7austin.com
Family of off-duty officer killed in wreck sues alleged drunk driver, Austin bar
AUSTIN, Texas - The wife, children, and parents of an off-duty officer who died after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Dec. 28. The Stewart Law Firm says they're suing the alleged drunk driver and the bar in The Domain that the officer's family says over-served her.
fox7austin.com
Grand jury declines to indict officers who shot, killed man in Southeast Austin in 2021
AUSTIN, Texas - In January of 2021, Alex Gonzales Jr. was involved in an alleged road rage incident with an off-duty police officer in Southeast Austin. When backup arrived, two APD officers shot and killed Gonzales after they say he wasn't following commands. However, family say Gonzales was checking on...
fox7austin.com
Man attacks, robs woman at South Congress Bank of America: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's robbery unit is investigating another jugging that happened earlier this week on South Congress. The incident happened around noon Dec. 29 at the Bank of America in the 2500 block of South Congress. According to APD, a man got out of a car...
fox7austin.com
APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
Hallettsville Police Department: 2 suspects stole over $1K of merchandise from Walmart
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Thursday morning, the Hallettsville Police Department asked the public’s help identifying two theft suspects. Authorities reported that the suspects are responsible for stealing approximately $1,800 worth of merchandise from Walmart Wednesday night. The HPD believes these are the same suspect(s) from the theft at Walmart on Nov. 29. You can read more on that incident here....
Felony traffic stop on Highway 71 leads to arrests of robbery suspects
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about a robbery in Cedar Park involving two suspect vehicles heading East towards the Houston area. According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believe the suspects had been watching a small business owner before following them. The suspects then allegedly assaulted...
fox7austin.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal camper off South Austin driveway
AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin man is looking for his camper stolen in broad daylight the day after Christmas. He was able to get surveillance video from his neighbors after thieves stole his trailer off his driveway in the McKinney Falls neighborhood. "I was at work and got home...
dailytrib.com
Cottonwood Shores mayor arrested on deadly conduct charges
Cottonwood Shores Mayor Donald Orr was arrested Saturday, Dec. 24, on two counts of deadly conduct for an Oct. 4 incident involving two first responders. The 82-year-old turned himself in to the Burnet County Jail on Christmas Eve and was released later that day after posting two $4,000 bonds. According...
fox7austin.com
Last of ten indicted on human smuggling charges plead guilty
DEL RIO, Texas - The last two defendants arrested last year on human smuggling charges pled guilty. Lauren Michelle Malmquist, aka "Mama" and "Lala," 33, of Round Rock and Eduardo Rivera Benitez, aka "Lalo" and "Casper," 24, of Bastrop pleaded guilty to illegal alien transportation resulting in death. Malmquist and...
Texas Waffle House Goes Viral After Massive Brawl Breaks Out
Move over IHOP, Waffle House is the new champion over these lands. If you thought the IHOP fight in Victoria Texas was hard to watch, step away from your screen now. A massive brawl inside Waffle House has flooded social media. The title claims the fight took place at a Texas-based Waffle House, and one customer says they are in Austin, Texas.
Bell County police searching for missing teen last seen on Christmas
Larrissa Ranae Eickenhorst, 17, is described as a white female, at five feet, two inches, weighing about 190 pounds.
fox26houston.com
Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking up passenger in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area Uber driver describes what he calls a close call while picking up a passenger over the holiday weekend. On December 26 at 3 a.m., Derek Carerra approached the Brazos Town Center parking lot in Rosenberg to pick up a female passenger. His two dash cameras, capture both the pickup, and a car that pulled up behind his vehicle.
fox44news.com
Fire truck hit by car while at the scene of a crash
Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a Copperas Cove woman was cited after her car struck a Copperas Cove fire truck that was at the scene of another active traffic accident Tuesday. DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said it happened about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday...
How Austin is linked to Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves
More than 45 days have passed since the killing of four University of Idaho students, and the slaying remains unsolved.
Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
dailytrib.com
Kingsland man killed in RR 1431 wreck
A Kingsland man died after the Dodge pickup truck he was driving ran into the back of a Chevrolet Cruz on RR 1431 at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Chevrolet had slowed down to make a righthand turn onto CR 122, according to investigating officer Detective Michael Tutor of the Marble Falls Police Department.
