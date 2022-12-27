ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

fox7austin.com

Man attacks, robs woman at South Congress Bank of America: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's robbery unit is investigating another jugging that happened earlier this week on South Congress. The incident happened around noon Dec. 29 at the Bank of America in the 2500 block of South Congress. According to APD, a man got out of a car...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
AUSTIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Hallettsville Police Department: 2 suspects stole over $1K of merchandise from Walmart

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Thursday morning, the Hallettsville Police Department asked the public’s help identifying two theft suspects. Authorities reported that the suspects are responsible for stealing approximately $1,800 worth of merchandise from Walmart Wednesday night. The HPD believes these are the same suspect(s) from the theft at Walmart on Nov. 29. You can read more on that incident here....
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Felony traffic stop on Highway 71 leads to arrests of robbery suspects

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about a robbery in Cedar Park involving two suspect vehicles heading East towards the Houston area. According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believe the suspects had been watching a small business owner before following them. The suspects then allegedly assaulted...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Caught on camera: Thieves steal camper off South Austin driveway

AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin man is looking for his camper stolen in broad daylight the day after Christmas. He was able to get surveillance video from his neighbors after thieves stole his trailer off his driveway in the McKinney Falls neighborhood. "I was at work and got home...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Cottonwood Shores mayor arrested on deadly conduct charges

Cottonwood Shores Mayor Donald Orr was arrested Saturday, Dec. 24, on two counts of deadly conduct for an Oct. 4 incident involving two first responders. The 82-year-old turned himself in to the Burnet County Jail on Christmas Eve and was released later that day after posting two $4,000 bonds. According...
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
fox7austin.com

Last of ten indicted on human smuggling charges plead guilty

DEL RIO, Texas - The last two defendants arrested last year on human smuggling charges pled guilty. Lauren Michelle Malmquist, aka "Mama" and "Lala," 33, of Round Rock and Eduardo Rivera Benitez, aka "Lalo" and "Casper," 24, of Bastrop pleaded guilty to illegal alien transportation resulting in death. Malmquist and...
DEL RIO, TX
Q92

Texas Waffle House Goes Viral After Massive Brawl Breaks Out

Move over IHOP, Waffle House is the new champion over these lands. If you thought the IHOP fight in Victoria Texas was hard to watch, step away from your screen now. A massive brawl inside Waffle House has flooded social media. The title claims the fight took place at a Texas-based Waffle House, and one customer says they are in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking up passenger in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area Uber driver describes what he calls a close call while picking up a passenger over the holiday weekend. On December 26 at 3 a.m., Derek Carerra approached the Brazos Town Center parking lot in Rosenberg to pick up a female passenger. His two dash cameras, capture both the pickup, and a car that pulled up behind his vehicle.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Fire truck hit by car while at the scene of a crash

Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a Copperas Cove woman was cited after her car struck a Copperas Cove fire truck that was at the scene of another active traffic accident Tuesday. DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said it happened about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KVUE

Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
ROUND ROCK, TX
dailytrib.com

Kingsland man killed in RR 1431 wreck

A Kingsland man died after the Dodge pickup truck he was driving ran into the back of a Chevrolet Cruz on RR 1431 at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Chevrolet had slowed down to make a righthand turn onto CR 122, according to investigating officer Detective Michael Tutor of the Marble Falls Police Department.
MARBLE FALLS, TX

