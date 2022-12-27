The Wrestling Club has taken the wrestling world by storm. A group of kids in school just loving wrestling and watching along with their teacher. Now, said teacher, Victory Perry, has revealed the classes best reactions of 2022 including reactions to matches from WWE, NXT, ROH, IMPACT and NJPW from various shows and events. You can see how excited the kids get for the incredible matches they’ve watched this year and there’s nothing better than seeing the joy of a nice nearfall! Check out the video below, as tweeted by Victor.

1 DAY AGO