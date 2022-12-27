Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
WWE Release Footage From Dark Match Between Baron Corbin And Roman Reigns in 2020
WWE have released never before seen footage from a dark match between Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns just prior to the Covid 19 Pandemic. WWE released the Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns dark main event, which took place after the February 28, 2020, episode of SmackDown on FOX. On the set of The Bump, Corbin, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Kayla Braxton, and Matt Camp can be seen watching the fight.
bodyslam.net
“Best Of” Edition Of Monday Night RAW Pulls In Just Over A Million Viewers This Week
The numbers for this weeks edition of Monday Night RAW are in. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 26, which was a Best Of 2022 recap show, averaged 1.075 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.705 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the lowest number that WWE Raw has ever recorded in the history of the show. The show averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from 0.43 demo rating last Monday.
bodyslam.net
Watch: WWE Referee Stuns Sami Zayn At WWE Live Event
During last night’s WWE Live Event, Sami Zayn was in the ring along with Kevin Owens in a tag team match. While Owens was selling, Zayn would confront WWE referee Jessica Carr. After berating the official, Carr snapped and hit a Stone Cold Stunner on Zayn. After, Owens would hit his own Stunner, handing Owens’ team the win. You can watch the video below.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Tweets And Deletes About Namedrop On AEW Dynamite
Kurt Angle is throwing some shade. On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Max Caster had a brand new music video where he dissed Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. During the rap, Max dropped a bar calling Jeff Jarrett’s wife, Karen Jarrett, “Kurt Angle’s wife.” Following the show, Kurt took to Twitter to respond to the line saying “when you got to use my name to get heat after 12 years #moveon.” Kurt then deleted the tweet, but we have a screen shot, which you can see below.
bodyslam.net
Giant Gonzalez Knocked Out WWE Referee With Post Match Chokeslam At WrestleMania 9
The Undertaker and The Giant clashed in a singles battle at WrestleMania 9 in Las Vegas in 1993. The enormous sizes of both men boded for a great match. However, Gonzalez’s inexperience made the match very forgettable, with the contest finishing in disqualification. Former WWE manager and referee Bill...
bodyslam.net
Ricky Steamboat Refused To Participate In Ric Flair’s Last Match In Fear Of Flair Passing Away
Ric Flair took some scary bumps and even bled during the match, something that he promised to do long before the event. He also faked a heart attack. Flair won the match, much to the relief of fans around the world. While speaking to Bill Apter, Ricky Steamboat finally revealed...
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley Is The Current Plan For Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 39
It looks like The Eradicator and The Baddest Woman On The Planet will battle it out at WrestleMania 39. With WrestleMania season just around the corner, many fans have started speculating regarding possible opponents for the former UFC fighter. Wrestling News has now confirmed that there are plans for Ronda Rousey to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley.
bodyslam.net
Batista Refused To Work More With Bryan Danielson Because “It Didn’t Make Sense”
Daniel Bryan emerged as the most popular superstar in the year 2014, achieving his lifelong dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. Bryan defeated Randy Orton and Batista in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 30 to become the WWE World Heavyweight champion. He made a successful title defense against Kane the following month at Extreme Rules.
bodyslam.net
Brian Myers Re-Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
The former WWE man will stay with IMPACT Wrestling through 2023. Brian Myers recently did an interview with Sports Illustrated, where he told Justin Barrasso that he has extended his deal with the company through 2023. Myers added that it’s a place where his talent will have the most opportunities.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Was “Flattered” After Being Named As Stone Cold Steve Austin’s WrestleMania Return
Kevin Owens berated the state of Texas in March 2022 and called out hometown native ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin to show up as a guest on ‘The Kevin Owens Show’ at WrestleMania 38. However, the segment turned into an impromptu match at the event, with Owens and Austin competing in a high-profile main event showdown.
bodyslam.net
AAA Will No Longer Put Championships On AEW Talent Except Kenny Omega
Tay Melo was booked for a World Mixed Tag Title match at the AAA Noche de Campeones event in Acapulco, Mexico. However, she was also booked for a tag team match on AEW Dynamite this week. Melo ended up pulling out of the title defense and competed on Dynamite instead....
bodyslam.net
Dragon Lee Is Now The Highest Paid Star In NXT
Dragon Lee has signed with WWE and will report to NXT in the new year. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dragon Lee has also received an offer from AEW. One of his friends told them that Lee visited him seeking advice on which offer to accept. It was obviously more money than Mexico, but the friend said that WWE’s offer was above the standard NXT-level money, but not the main roster pay.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Posts Statement About Don West’s Passing
Don West passed away earlier today after a long battle with cancer. The promotion shared a tweet in tribute to Don’s career. Don was not only a talented commentator, but he was also a beloved member of the IMPACT Wrestling family. His dedication to the company and to wrestling as a whole was unwavering.
bodyslam.net
The Wrestling Club Reveals Their Best Reactions Of 2022
The Wrestling Club has taken the wrestling world by storm. A group of kids in school just loving wrestling and watching along with their teacher. Now, said teacher, Victory Perry, has revealed the classes best reactions of 2022 including reactions to matches from WWE, NXT, ROH, IMPACT and NJPW from various shows and events. You can see how excited the kids get for the incredible matches they’ve watched this year and there’s nothing better than seeing the joy of a nice nearfall! Check out the video below, as tweeted by Victor.
bodyslam.net
Former IMPACT Announcer Don West Passes Away Aged 59
The former announcer and sales director for IMPACT Wrestling has sadly passed away. The news was broken by West’s longtime commentary partner in IMPACT, Mike Tenay. Tenay had spoken to West’s wife, who confirmed the news to him that the announcer had sadly passed away. Don West worked...
bodyslam.net
PROGRESS Wrestling Unboxing Live V Results (12/30/22)
PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 147: Unboxing Live V event on December 30 from The Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. You can read the full results for the show below. – CPF def. Dan Maloney, Luke Jacobs, Mad Kurt and Man Like Del Boy (Doris) – Charles Crowley def. MAGGOT.
bodyslam.net
Further Injury Update On AJ Styles
We now know more about AJ Styles’ recent ankle injury. Dave Meltzer opened up about AJ Styles a bit on Wrestling Observer Radio. It isn’t clear exactly how bad AJ Styles’ injury is, but his ankle took a brunt of the situation. It happened in Hershey last...
bodyslam.net
Rumor Killer On Judgement Day Being Moved To SmackDown
Despite reports suggesting otherwise, it appears Monday Night RAW will remain the brand for Judgement Day. Judgement Day have been a RAW faction since their beginning at WrestleMania earlier this year. While the lineup has changed several times, the faction is hotter than ever as we head towards the end of 2022.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Suffers Minor Injury At WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt attended the post-Christmas WWE Holiday Tour in Madison Square Garden and competed in his first match since WrestleMania 37. During the event, he beat Jinder Mahal. During the most recent WWE live event in Miami, Bray Wyatt faced off against Jinder Mahal for the fourth time in a row. Unsurprisingly, Wyatt won the match again. After the match, Wyatt interacted with a fan at ringside and told them that he had broken his finger during the match.
bodyslam.net
MJF Reacts To Winning ESPN Promo Artist Of The Year
MJF has been regarded as one of the most talented superstars on the AEW roster. The Devil’s impressive personality, in-ring skill, and ability on the mic have made him a top star in the wrestling business. He climbed to the top of the mountain, defeating Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear in November 2022 to win his first-ever AEW World championship.
Comments / 0