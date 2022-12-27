More details are surfacing about a murder-suicide in the parking lot of a Jehovah’s Witness worship hall in Thornton on Christmas Day. Court records, obtained by Denver News 9, revealed 46-year-old Enoch Apodaca who fatally shot his wife, 44-year-old Melissa Martinez, in the head, and then turned the gun on himself, apparently had threatened to shoot is wife and former co-workers a year ago. Apodaca was fired from a company in June of last year and told coworkers he’d come for those responsible for his job loss. One employee had filed a protection order against Apodaca. Police say Apodaca threw an explosive device inside a business on the 5900 block of Logan Street, where it exploded; no one was inside the building or hurt. Police say Apodaca then used a hammer to smash a window on the worship hall and threw in three pipe-bomb-like devices inside it. They were safely detonated before causing any damage. Both were former members of the Sherrelwood congregation and were no longer welcomed there. For more on this story, visit https://www.9news.com/.

THORNTON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO