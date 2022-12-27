Read full article on original website
DIA to investigate airlines over major holiday delays, cancellations
Denver International Airport (DIA) is conducting reviews of Southwest, United, and Frontier airlines after a holiday winter storm brought historic cold to the area and left thousands of passengers stranded. DIA passengers continue to experience issues getting to where they need to go and getting their bags back in large part due to a nationwide meltdown by Southwest Airlines that’s been ongoing for days. DIA CEO Phillip Washington is requesting the airport’s three major carriers participate in the review so they can identify, challenges, impacts, and successes. The U.S. Department of Transportation is also investigating widespread cancellations by Southwest.
3 hospitalized after explosion in Longmont
An explosion that left three people hurt in Longmont is under investigation. It happened Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue. Firefighters arrived on-scene to find a garage fully engulfed in flames. An adjacent home was also damaged. Two men escaped the fire while one had to be rescued. All three were hospitalized; one of them with serious injuries. Police believe this could be the second explosion at this property but wouldn’t elaborate, the Boulder Daily Camera reported. For more, check out https://www.dailycamera.com/.
Man beaten to death on Christmas Day in Thornton identified
A man who was beaten to death in a Thornton parking lot on Christmas Day has been identified. Police said Manuel Jacquez-Machado was punched and kicked to death after backing into another person’s car in the parking lot of Thirsty’s Pub Sunday. The man’s attacker, who police described as a man with red or blonde hair longer than shoulder-length with a red or blonde beard, remains on the lam. He’s believed to have fled the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a wrapped hood, a large roof rack, and likely front-end damage.
Police: Man in Jehovah’s Witness murder-suicide made prior threats
More details are surfacing about a murder-suicide in the parking lot of a Jehovah’s Witness worship hall in Thornton on Christmas Day. Court records, obtained by Denver News 9, revealed 46-year-old Enoch Apodaca who fatally shot his wife, 44-year-old Melissa Martinez, in the head, and then turned the gun on himself, apparently had threatened to shoot is wife and former co-workers a year ago. Apodaca was fired from a company in June of last year and told coworkers he’d come for those responsible for his job loss. One employee had filed a protection order against Apodaca. Police say Apodaca threw an explosive device inside a business on the 5900 block of Logan Street, where it exploded; no one was inside the building or hurt. Police say Apodaca then used a hammer to smash a window on the worship hall and threw in three pipe-bomb-like devices inside it. They were safely detonated before causing any damage. Both were former members of the Sherrelwood congregation and were no longer welcomed there. For more on this story, visit https://www.9news.com/.
