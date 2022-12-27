Read full article on original website
Marianne Rodriguez
3d ago
This man was in his 70 how can some do that and was probably drunk or not this is so wrong I hope they get the crowd who did this life in prison know you killed him My Condolences to the Family
Denver man charged with allegedly killing 2 men whose bodies were found near freeway ramps
DENVER (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of two men whose bodies were discovered near freeway ramps. On Dec. 20, Denver Police announced they were conducting a homicide investigation involving an adult male who was killed near the I-70 at North Washington Street.
1310kfka.com
Man beaten to death on Christmas Day in Thornton identified
A man who was beaten to death in a Thornton parking lot on Christmas Day has been identified. Police said Manuel Jacquez-Machado was punched and kicked to death after backing into another person’s car in the parking lot of Thirsty’s Pub Sunday. The man’s attacker, who police described as a man with red or blonde hair longer than shoulder-length with a red or blonde beard, remains on the lam. He’s believed to have fled the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a wrapped hood, a large roof rack, and likely front-end damage.
Man dies after Aurora apartment shooting
A shooting in Aurora left one man dead in an apartment building Thursday, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 1600 block of Alton Street, just north of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to the hospital, where he was later...
Victim in Christmas Day beating identified, suspect still at-large
The Adams and Broomfield county coroners identified the man who was beaten to death Christmas Day after backing into someone's vehicle. Manuel Osvaldo Jacquez-Machado, 69, died at North Suburban Medical Center Monday, according to a Thursday news release from the coroner's office. Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, Thornton police officers responded to Thirsty’s Sports Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave., where officers found Jacquez-Machado, who had been punched and kicked...
Aurora police identify suspect in double shooting at tattoo shop
Police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people at a tattoo shop in Aurora.
Aurora police seek suspects in smash-and-grab burglaries
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has released photos of a vehicle they say was involved in a series of recent burglaries. Police said the black Lincoln MKT pictured below has been connected to a string of smash-and-grab style burglaries of ATMs and cash registers. APD said...
Suspect charged in murders of 2 men at I-70 and Washington Street
DENVER — The Denver District Attorney's Office said Friday it filed charges against a man accused of killing two men in two days near the intersection of Interstate 70 and North Washington Street. The DA's office said Andrew Mutch, 34, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder...
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says Police
Active shooter throws Molotov cocktail into Jehovah's witness center in ColoradoPhoto byINC. In a Jehovah's Witness facility in Thornton, Colorado, a husband fatally shot his wife before shooting himself in the head. The bomb squad was called in because of a "suspect item."
Major Crimes Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting in Aurora
The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.
Woman struck, killed by SUV driver in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman was fatally struck by an SUV driver Thursday evening in Westminster, according to a Facebook post from the police department. Officers responded to the crash involving in the 9200 block of Winona Court just after 8 p.m. Thursday. According to the police, the victim was walking the roadway when she was hit by the SUV driver who was heading east on West 92nd Avenue.
15-year-old killed in Denver shooting
DENVER — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday in west Denver, and Denver Police are asking the public for tips in the investigation. Officers responded to shooting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1655 N. Grove Street, near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue. The victim,...
1310kfka.com
K9 helps apprehend suspect in Greeley
Two men were arrested after police found them in a stolen vehicle. Police were called to the Old Navy in Greeley, where the stolen vehicle was spotted. The men fled, and a half-hour later, were spotted driving recklessly on Highway 34. A state trooper nearby said he heard multiple gunshots and saw the men fleeing on foot. A 39-year-old man was arrested without incident, but the driver, 26-year-old Gerardo Castro fled into an open field and hid in thick vegetation. A police K9 then took him to custody. He was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and obstruction after being treated at a local hospital for cold exposure.
Man killed in shooting on Salem Street in Aurora; no arrests made
A man was shot and killed on S Salem Street in Aurora early on Wednesday. No arrests have been made. According to the Aurora Police Department press release, officers got the call for a shooting in the 300 block of S Peoria Street at 3:30 a.m. and responded to the area, where the victim was found lying outside with a gunshot wound. This was near the intersection with E Alameda Avenue. The victim was was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was not immediately named by police.The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation, and detectives are actively working to learn anything about a possible suspect. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). By submitting your tips through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.
70-year-old Thornton man beaten to death after backing into vehicle
A 70-year-old man was seriously beaten on Christmas Day in Thornton and died a day later, according to police, who have asked for the public’s help in finding his killer. Shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday, Thornton police officers responded to Thirsty’s Sports Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave., where officers learned the 70-year-old man had been punched and kicked after backing into another man’s vehicle, according to a news release from the Thornton Police Department. ...
Suspect in custody following deadly shooting on Salem Street
A man is in custody following a deadly shooting that left one man dead on South Salem Street in Aurora. Homicide suspect, 22-year-old C Vontae Smith, was arrested this afternoon by authorities and is facing first-degree murder charges. According to authorities, Smith was an acquaintance of the victim who was killed. According to the Aurora Police Department press release, officers received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of S Peoria Street around 3:30 a.m. Officers responded to the call where the victim was found lying outside with a gunshot wound. The incident was near the intersection by E Alameda Avenue. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released by authorities.According to authorities, charges against Smith will be filed into the 18th Judicial District. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives ask anyone with information about this incident, who has not spoken to investigators, to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers or Agent Matthew Longshore in the Public Affairs Unit at 720-432-5095.
Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspects
Authorities in Denver are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two robbery suspects.According to the Denver Police Department, the two suspects are wanted for a robbery that took place on the 4700 block of North Tower road on Dec. 14 around 2:35 a.m.The suspects are described by the victim as two white males. Both suspects were described to be standing approximately 6 feet tall and between the ages of 22 and 29. One suspect was described to be of slim build, while the other is of medium build, according to police. Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in an SUV which is believed to be a champagne-colored or dark gold Chevrolet Tahoe. Police say anyone with additional information on the suspects is encouraged to contact the Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-936-7867.
Ex-employer of Thornton murder-suicide suspect says he made threats
A man who police believe fatally shot his wife and then himself outside a worship hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton had threatened to kill her and shoot a union representative after losing his job as an electrician last year, according to a court filing by his former employer.Enoch Apodaca, 46, and Melissa Martinez, 44, were members of the congregation, police have said.In an application for a protection order against Apodaca filed in December 2021, a representative of Sturgeon Electric Company Inc. wrote that Apodaca told a union representative he would shoot Martinez and the union representative, and then "will...
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Westminster
A pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV in Westminster Thursday evening, the Westminster Police Department announced.
Man killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — No arrests have been made after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alton Street. Officers found the victim inside an apartment, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
Dog reportedly stabbed by owner in Lakewood
Four-year-old Esme suffered severe injuries that required overnight care at an emergency clinic, which cost the Foothills Animal Shelter nearly $3,000, the shelter said in a press release.
