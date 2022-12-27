ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, OH

WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Imlay Avenue in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Electrical fire reported on Branch Hill Court in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Electrical fire reported on Branch Hill Court in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a structure fire on High Street in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire at 304 High Street in Milford.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Electrical fire reported at a Norwood business on Allison Street

NORWOOD, Ohio — Electrical fire reported at a Norwood business on Allison Street.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries, one person reportedly trapped on OH-123 in Morrow

MORROW, Ohio — Crash with injuries, one person reportedly trapped on OH-123 in Morrow.
MORROW, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Secretariat Court in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Secretariat Court in North Bend.
NORTH BEND, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Flames erupt from boat docked at NKY marina

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - More than a dozen first responders were called to a boat fire Friday at the Manhattan Harbour Marina. The boat caught fire sometime Friday afternoon. It is unknown if anyone was onboard when the fire first broke out. Shortly after 12:45 p.m., firefighters were still on...
DAYTON, KY

