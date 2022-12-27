The title says it all, and as always, the track of a storm system is the big difference maker when it comes to precipitation type, timing, and totals. And this storm’s track will be no different when it comes to that, however, this storm’s forecast track has been, and continues to be all over the place. The European model has it coming up from the Oklahoma panhandle, with the center of low pressure moving over central & southern Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. This would put the Weather First viewing area in the line for the high end snowfall potential Tuesday-Wednesday. The GFS model however has a different solution, a difference in about 300 mile for instance. This would put the Weather First viewing area in line for very little snowfall should this path play out. There remains plenty of time for things to change, and it likely will, in regards to the track, timing, type, and therefore totals. Keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest forecast regarding this potential storm.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO