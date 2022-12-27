I’m so glad the baby was found and congratulations to the women! However, I hate this title that has to emphasize that they were black, makes me wonder if the author of the article was so surprised that black women could be heroes that they had to add it in the title??? Just seems like maybe someone who isn’t familiar living around black folks, there’s black heroes every day!
Why does their skin tone have to be apart of this story .was because their black that they allegedly located the baby and assisted with the apprehension of said suspect.. I'm not getting the skin tone part of it..why not just say two cousins investigations lead to the founding of a suspect and the location of said missing child..
