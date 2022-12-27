(Indianapolis, IN) -- Two Indiana women are sharing details on the events that led up to capture of Columbus kidnapping suspect, Nalah Jackson. Shyann Belmar says she met Jackson last Tuesday while buying a toy from her in an Indianapolis parking lot, exchanging phone numbers during that meeting. She says she recognized Jackson from a social media post on missing five-month-old Kason Thomas the next day and decided to act.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO