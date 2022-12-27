Read full article on original website
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
Tax rebate 2022: Idaho taxpayers have three days to apply for payment worth up to $600
There are only three days left for Idaho residents to file their taxes and receive a rebate that will give them up to $600.
UPDATE: Electric Vehicles Will Never Work in Idaho
Do we need to keep repeating this electric car transition isn’t going to work? Last year, during the dead of winter, I wrote a story about an EV that died on an exit ramp in Ada County on a cold day. A state trooper had to share the story over lunch. You can argue it wouldn’t happen if we had more charging stations. Keep in mind, much of the nation’s energy grid nearly collapsed during a cold snap Christmas weekend. You can make a pitch for wind and solar, but there won’t be enough in the way of these technologies for decades to come (if ever) to support the transition.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho’s largest for-profit employer is laying off workers next year. What we know
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Micron plans to reduce its workforce by about 10% next year. The Boise company, which makes memory chips used in digital devices, wrote in an SEC filing that the job cuts are the result of “challenging industry conditions.”. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in...
southarkansassun.com
$1.2 million fund now available for Boise’s Property Tax Rebate Program to help eligible homeowners
The Boise City Council and Mayor Lauren McLean have approved a $1.2 million fund for the Property Tax Rebate Program. This program aims to provide financial relief to eligible homeowners in Boise, based on the report on the official website of the City of Boise on November 2, 2022. Homeowners...
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
Post Register
Idaho Transportation Department says to plan for a sober ride home this New Year's
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As Idahoans prepare to ring in the New Year, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) reminds revelers to have a plan for a sober ride home. This weekend, ITD’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and law enforcement agencies across Idaho will work together to keep Idahoans safe from drunk and impaired drivers. Law enforcement officers from more than 50 agencies will dedicate patrols to getting impaired drivers off the roads.
With Other Places so Needy, Why Idaho isn’t One of Them
With the pandemic having hit many businesses and cities hard over the last couple of years, poverty has been on a rise and has made some people feel a little needier lately. They are not needy because they want to be, but more because they have to be due to the circumstances. With many Americans losing their jobs and many businesses closed over the last few years, some cities have seen their neediness increase more than others. Which cities are the neediest and which are holding together better than most? How needy are the cities in Idaho?
Tri-City Herald
Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next
A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
Post Register
The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
That Escalated Quickly: Idahoans Get Honest in Playground Reviews
PSA: Idaho's Yelp and Google reviewers have spoken. When it comes to Gem State parks, Idahoans have quite a bit to say. From bogus jungle gyms to disturbing restroom conditions, Idaho's community of reviewers are drilling down on the state of local playgrounds. Onesies and Twosies. If the road to...
Post Register
Idaho Department of Corrections is without hot water
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Correctional Center has lost two of the three boilers that provide hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents. CBS2 received news from the partner of someone who's currently an inmate at the center. We reached out to a spokesperson for more details on the situation.
kmvt
Idaho ranks #2 in growth rate percentage
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Second in the nation. That’s where the Gem State sits regarding population growth by percentage according to 2022 census projections. The state saw a 1.8% increase over 2021, which was about four times faster than the national growth rate. By raw numbers, Idaho saw the 10th highest growth rate in the country with an increase of just under 35,000.
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
Going out for New Year's Eve?
IDAHO, USA — People love to go out for New Year's celebrations, and whether it's to a friend's house, or a night on the town, getting home safe is important. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) wants to remind people to get a safe ride home if they're going out drinking. In 2021, 108 people died in alcohol related crashes and this holiday officers from over 50 agencies will be patrolling the streets.
Post Register
Commissioners appoint Greg Rast as new COO for Canyon County
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The Canyon County Board of County Commissioners announced Greg Rast as the first-ever Chief Operating Officer for Canyon County. Rast, who has served as the county’s Chief Information Officer/IT Director since 2015, will transition into his new role over the next couple of weeks.
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ INL announces projections point to continued growth, high demand for top talent
Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has announced it is projecting significant growth as it remains at the forefront of scientific innovation and technology. “With increased support for our clean energy and national security missions, it is critically important that we have the workforce needed to deliver for the nation," Director John Wagner said. INL stated its current workforce ...
idahobusinessreview.com
Year in Review: Idaho’s water supply under pressure
Read More "Year in Review" News Driving around Idaho or flying over, it’s easy to forget that much of the state is desert. As far as the eye can see, there are productive fields, lush green lawns and verdant parks and golf courses — much of it brought to us through irrigation. But the growing population ...
NBCMontana
US 12 closed in Idaho due to avalanche risk
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Transportation Department reports US 12 is closed west of Lolo Pass due to an avalanche risk. The closure is in effect between Pete King Creek Road and The Colgate Licks Rest Area (50 to 63 miles east of the Kooskia area).
