Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase
Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland 19-month-old girl dies from influenza, officials confirm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-month-old girl from Cleveland died as a result of pediatric influenza, according to Cleveland Department of Health officials. This is the first influenza-associated child death of the 2022-23 season in Cleveland, according to a department press release. It’s also the second death in Cuyahoga County following a 13-year-old boy’s death in November.
hometownstations.com
Recognizing pet allergies when you get a new pet
CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - Pets can be a common gift around the holiday season, but is a new cat or dog the culprit behind your sneezing? Allergist Sandra Hong, MD, with Cleveland Clinic explains some of the symptoms that could mean you're allergic to your four-legged friend. Dr. Hong said...
hometownstations.com
Doctors recommend parents monitor kids screen time
CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - Between cellphones, tablets and TVs, it's no doubt kids are getting more screen time. But how does too much screen time impact a child's health, and what steps can parents take to cut back on it? Doctors say kids should not be scrolling through their phones before bed because it's a stimulating activity that can keep them awake.
Julie Washington’s reporting on MetroHealth should prompt demands for answers from health care systems
Julie Washington’s continued reporting of salaries and bonuses at the MetroHealth System (”MetroHealth’s former CEO Akram Boutros paid his executive team $2.26 million in bonuses in 2021; he received the largest slice of the payments,” Dec. 23) reveals the huge legal payments to MetroHealth’s administrative staff in 2021. Moreover, these payments were not at all unusual, but in line with pay at comparable non-profit and public hospitals across the country.
Cleveland officer back on the job after 13 months of cancer treatment
The Fourth District of the Cleveland Division of Police is giving a warm welcome back to an officer after her fight with stage 4 ovarian cancer.
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
Why were bonuses needed as incentives for top paid MetroHealth executives to do their jobs? Robert Clarke Brown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MetroHealth’s CEO compensation saga continues, with new revelations almost every day about the size of Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses, who authorized those bonuses, and who knew about them. But why was MetroHealth paying Boutros (and his executive team) bonuses at all?. Why did MetroHealth think...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport increases parking rates for 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you plan on taking a trip out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport sometime starting next year, prepare to pay more to keep your car parked there. The airport announced its new payment structures for parking, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The following...
Cleveland among top 10 loneliest cities in America: study
According to a new study, Cleveland is ranked in the top 10 as one of the loneliest cities in America.
newsnet5
Cleveland tenants cope with no heat, flooding, no water service, now ordered to vacate
CLEVELAND — Four dozen tenants living at the Edgewater Park Manor Apartments in Cleveland report they've been dealing with a series of major issues for weeks, which now has them facing an order to vacate complex. June Lloyd told News 5 the complex now has no heat, no water...
wfmynews2.com
WATCH: Woman walks for nurses after miraculous recovery
PARMA, Ohio — A walk can lead you anywhere, but it's the walks with meaning that take you exactly where you're meant to go. Two years ago, Destiny Pawlus wasn't walking anywhere. A virus called Guillain-Barre syndrome attacked her nervous system just weeks before her wedding. Then, after arriving at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, she was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
cleveland19.com
Medical examiner identifies body recovered from Lake Erie as missing Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials released the identity Friday of the deceased man recovered from Lake Erie the day prior. The medical examiner identified the victim as Adam Harry, 33, of Lakewood. Cleveland Metroparks say crews found Harry’s body around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8700 block of...
Northeast Ohioans favor replacement of Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Mayor Justin Bibb looks to swap out Cleveland’s coin-operated parking meters with ones that can accept credit cards, Northeast Ohioans of all stripes are supporters of the move. Nearly 65% of respondents to a recent poll conducted by Baldwin-Wallace University’s Community Research Institute either strongly...
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
Ronayne hires 2 advisors to make Cuyahoga County government ‘more efficient and effective’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne expanded his leadership team again on Friday, adding two new positions to help him organize and streamline county services once he is officially sworn in. Ronayne named Brendan Doyle as special counsel to the executive and Sabrina Roberts, who has served...
Pipes burst in Women's Shelter, Rape Crisis Center of Summit, Medina counties
Pipes burst inside the administrative offices of the Battered Women’s Shelter and Rape Crisis Center of Summit and Medina Counties.
cleveland19.com
Thieves target distracted Summit County parents dropping off kids at daycare
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for two thieves they believe are targeting preoccupied parents dropping off their kids at daycare. Twinsburg mom Paige Pennington said she was just dropping off her 3-year-old twin boys to daycare on Thursday just like she does every day. She ran...
Missing Princeton student from NE Ohio found dead
Authorities Thursday afternoon located the body of 20-year-old Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, who was reported missing early this week.
Are there any interesting knife shops or military surplus stores in Akron?
I'm in town visiting relatives until the 30th, and looking for any recommendations that didn't pop up on Google or Yelp. Thanks!
