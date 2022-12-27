ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase

Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Cleveland 19-month-old girl dies from influenza, officials confirm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-month-old girl from Cleveland died as a result of pediatric influenza, according to Cleveland Department of Health officials. This is the first influenza-associated child death of the 2022-23 season in Cleveland, according to a department press release. It’s also the second death in Cuyahoga County following a 13-year-old boy’s death in November.
CLEVELAND, OH
hometownstations.com

Recognizing pet allergies when you get a new pet

CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - Pets can be a common gift around the holiday season, but is a new cat or dog the culprit behind your sneezing? Allergist Sandra Hong, MD, with Cleveland Clinic explains some of the symptoms that could mean you're allergic to your four-legged friend. Dr. Hong said...
CLEVELAND, OH
hometownstations.com

Doctors recommend parents monitor kids screen time

CLEVELAND, OH (WLIO) - Between cellphones, tablets and TVs, it's no doubt kids are getting more screen time. But how does too much screen time impact a child's health, and what steps can parents take to cut back on it? Doctors say kids should not be scrolling through their phones before bed because it's a stimulating activity that can keep them awake.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Julie Washington’s reporting on MetroHealth should prompt demands for answers from health care systems

Julie Washington’s continued reporting of salaries and bonuses at the MetroHealth System (”MetroHealth’s former CEO Akram Boutros paid his executive team $2.26 million in bonuses in 2021; he received the largest slice of the payments,” Dec. 23) reveals the huge legal payments to MetroHealth’s administrative staff in 2021. Moreover, these payments were not at all unusual, but in line with pay at comparable non-profit and public hospitals across the country.
CLEVELAND, OH
wfmynews2.com

WATCH: Woman walks for nurses after miraculous recovery

PARMA, Ohio — A walk can lead you anywhere, but it's the walks with meaning that take you exactly where you're meant to go. Two years ago, Destiny Pawlus wasn't walking anywhere. A virus called Guillain-Barre syndrome attacked her nervous system just weeks before her wedding. Then, after arriving at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, she was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
CLEVELAND, OH

