Why will over 1M NJ drivers pay more for auto insurance in 2023?
TRENTON – The minimum amount of auto insurance coverage that drivers must have in New Jersey has gone up, adding roughly $120 or more to the yearly premiums of at least 1.1 million drivers. As of New Year’s Day, the state’s required liability coverage for insurance plans issued or...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Netflix in New Jersey: How streaming will boost the state’s economy
December 2022 — Netflix is coming to New Jersey, as the media-streaming company announced plans to build a new production facility at Fort Monmouth on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art East Coast site will set up shop at the former Fort Monmouth campus of Monmouth county. The Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA), the state agency responsible for redeveloping the fort which was shuttered by the U.S. Army in 2011, sold the 292-acre parcel for $55 million. The value added to the state economy from the facility is estimated to be between $3.8 billion to $4.6 billion over a 20-year period.
ValueWalk
Deadline Extended To Claim ANCHOR Tax Relief From New Jersey
Some New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for a tax rebate under the state’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. To be eligible for this ANCHOR tax relief from New Jersey, homeowners and renters must have filed state income taxes. Additionally, taxpayers need to file an application to claim the tax relief under the ANCHOR program.
Amazon contributing to death of bees? NJ group takes on retail giant
An advocacy group in New Jersey is standing up to Amazon, claiming the retail giant is two-faced, selling items that both promote and go against the same cause. As part of a fundraising campaign to strengthen operations in 2023, Environment New Jersey is calling on Amazon to remove bee-killing pesticides from its digital shelves.
This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
jerseydigs.com
These New Jersey Towns Rank Among Top 100 For Priciest Homes in U.S.
A collection of towns representing north, south, and central New Jersey had some of the highest-priced home sales in the country over the course of the year as luxury real estate prices around the U.S. soared despite interest rate hikes. PropertyShark recently released their annual rankings determining the most expensive...
Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday
New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
The NJ minimum wage is going up again: Is it too high or too low?
💵 Gov. Murphy signed the minimum wage law in 2019. 💵 Should the government set salaries and wages?. In February of 2019 Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that phases-in minimum wage increases of at least $1 a year every January 1, through 2024. Washington, D.C., currently has the...
One of NJ’s most delicious steak houses is at the Jersey Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner...
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
bestofnj.com
The Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide: 2023 Edition
Each week, Best of NJ introduces readers to new eateries in their area. But as a special annual feature, we curate our best profiles as one easy-to-read feature. With this in mind, we are proud to present the Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide for 2023. These are the restaurants we showcased throughout the previous year that deserve special recognition.
NJ hospital sending patients away because of cybersecurity concern
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is not accepting new admissions Friday morning because of a cybersecurity problem. Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer said the facility it is diverting new patients to other facilities as a precaution. "CentraState Medical Center is experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security...
N.J. in top 5 in U.S. for most educated residents. Every state ranked.
New Jersey has some of the most educated people in the country, U.S. Census data shows. The Garden State ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents age 25 or older with a bachelors degree or higher at 43%, according to data from the American Community Survey in 2021.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey
NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023
Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
Danger! The Deadliest Intersection in America is in NJ, Five More in the Top 30
Just about everyone knows traffic in the great Garden State is hectic even on the best of days, however, you probably didn't know that six of the most dangerous intersections in America are right here in New Jersey. In fact, two intersections here are tied for the most dangerous in...
Business Report: Auto insurance rates rise, unemployment benefits increase, NJ economy
A law goes into effect Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance. Auto insurance rates are going up for more than 1 million New Jersey residents as a law goes into effect on Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance for drivers in the state from $15,000 to $25,000. Supporters of the law argued that car crash victims haven’t been able to have their medical bills fully covered because of low liability insurance coverage. Drivers affected by the new law can expect to pay $125 more a year per car for the higher coverage.
newjerseylocalnews.com
The State of New Jersey Has Just Released Its Updated Benefit Rates for the Year 2023.
NJ– The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) stated Wednesday that Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance, Family Leave Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation maximum benefit rates and taxable income base would change on January 1, 2023. Coming Unemployment Insurance applicants can receive $830 per week in...
Dumbest thing to happen in NJ in 2022 (Opinion)
It would be impossible to keep track of all of the stupid things that happened in any state in any year. However in New Jersey, if you're looking for first-class stupidity with a twist of tyranny and social engineering, look no further than our Legislature and Governor's Office in Trenton.
