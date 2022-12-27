ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPEL 96.5

SNAP Recipients to Get Extra Benefits in January

If you receive SNAP benefits, you have some extra funds coming your way next month. The federal government has approved a round of supplement SNAP benefits for January. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) said that EBT cardholders should expect to see benefits on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Direct increased SSI payment worth $914 arriving Friday

Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive a payment of $914 on Friday, kicking off the Social Security Administration's schedule for 2023 payments. SSI recipients are receiving two payments this month due to the first day of January 2023 falling on a national holiday, New Year's Day. The second payment will be slightly higher than what recipients received on Dec. 1, when recipients received a payment of $841, according to the SSA.
CNET

Social Security Cheat Sheet 2023: Stay on Top of Your Benefits This New Year

The new year brings the highest cost-of-living adjustment in nearly 40 years to Social Security beneficiaries. The latest increase of 8.7% is the highest adjustment since 1981. This increase will give recipients more spending power in the coming year. Social Security beneficiaries can look forward to that new year increase beginning in January, while Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in late December.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: More money is coming in 2023 — see if you will be eligible for direct payments

Residents residing in any of these states are in for some extra cash sometime in 2023. These five states are giving residents payments of up to $1,500 so long as the residents take the proper action to apply and receive these payments. Some payments will be delivered to residents as early as January, while others will be sent later in the year, according to the Ascent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

The First COLA Increase Comes to SSI Beneficiaries This Week

To counteract the effects of inflation on Social Security benefits, each year the Social Security Administration alters its cost-of-living adjustment. Thanks to 2022's high levels of inflation, next year's adjustment brings an 8.7% increase to Social Security recipients. Unlike Social Security or Social Security Disability Income recipients, Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their first check with their 2023 cost-of-living adjustment increase to arrive this week. This check is in addition to the one they received at the beginning of December. So, why are SSI beneficiaries getting two checks this month? We'll explain below.
Blogging Big Blue

Food Stamps: January 2023 schedule for SNAP benefits in Georgia

In January, residents of Georgia who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or food stamps will receive their monthly payments according to the regular timetable, with the first installments scheduled for January 5. The January SNAP payments will include the approved 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023.
GEORGIA STATE
smallbiztrends.com

A Different Kind of Lender Can Get You the Loan You Need

One of the toughest things for small business to find especially in a recession is capital. A lot of fintech organizations will lend money at a very high rate, but then you spend your profits paying the interest off and never get ahead. On The Small Business Radio Show this...
marketplace.org

Coming soon: new tax incentives for low-income people to save for retirement

The nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending package that just passed includes a number of changes to retirement plans. It raises the age at which people are required to start taking money out of their 401(k)s, it increases the amount that older workers are allowed to contribute to their accounts – and it includes new tax incentives for low-income people to contribute to retirement plans.

