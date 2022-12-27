Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Save More: Unplug These...
SNAP Recipients to Get Extra Benefits in January
If you receive SNAP benefits, you have some extra funds coming your way next month. The federal government has approved a round of supplement SNAP benefits for January. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) said that EBT cardholders should expect to see benefits on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Direct increased SSI payment worth $914 arriving Friday
Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive a payment of $914 on Friday, kicking off the Social Security Administration's schedule for 2023 payments. SSI recipients are receiving two payments this month due to the first day of January 2023 falling on a national holiday, New Year's Day. The second payment will be slightly higher than what recipients received on Dec. 1, when recipients received a payment of $841, according to the SSA.
CNET
Social Security Cheat Sheet 2023: Stay on Top of Your Benefits This New Year
The new year brings the highest cost-of-living adjustment in nearly 40 years to Social Security beneficiaries. The latest increase of 8.7% is the highest adjustment since 1981. This increase will give recipients more spending power in the coming year. Social Security beneficiaries can look forward to that new year increase beginning in January, while Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in late December.
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Stimulus check update: Who’s eligible to apply for $1,200 payments?
In the United States, this direct payment of $1,200 in the form of a stimulus check is being made to children. This is especially beneficial during the holiday season. Due to a substantial state budget excess, a new idea has been unveiled that might offer Americans this money. $1,200 Stimulus...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: More money is coming in 2023 — see if you will be eligible for direct payments
Residents residing in any of these states are in for some extra cash sometime in 2023. These five states are giving residents payments of up to $1,500 so long as the residents take the proper action to apply and receive these payments. Some payments will be delivered to residents as early as January, while others will be sent later in the year, according to the Ascent.
CNET
The First COLA Increase Comes to SSI Beneficiaries This Week
To counteract the effects of inflation on Social Security benefits, each year the Social Security Administration alters its cost-of-living adjustment. Thanks to 2022's high levels of inflation, next year's adjustment brings an 8.7% increase to Social Security recipients. Unlike Social Security or Social Security Disability Income recipients, Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their first check with their 2023 cost-of-living adjustment increase to arrive this week. This check is in addition to the one they received at the beginning of December. So, why are SSI beneficiaries getting two checks this month? We'll explain below.
Four relief payments between $75 and $1,500 going out in January – see if you’re eligible
MILLIONS of Americans can look forward to direct payments next month as 2023 begins. While many rebates and refunds will expire by the end of the year, there are numerous payments that still need to be sent out. Here are four payments due to hit bank accounts in January. 1....
Social Security: SSA Notes 8 Ways to Receive Additional Benefits
Social Security is best known for paying retirement benefits you earned during your working life, but it pays much more than that to eligible Americans. Depending on your income and family status, you...
Your Social Security payments will increase in 2023
According to the Social Security Administration, approximately 90% of Americans aged 65 and older receive social security benefits. It's also worth noting that one trillion dollars will have been paid in 2022, per the government website.
SNAP Update: Summer EBT Program To Be Made Permanent — How It Helps Fight Food Insecurity
The House voted 225 to 201 on Friday, Dec. 23 in favor of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which includes $40 million for making permanent a pandemic-era summer EBT (P-EBT) program for...
Food Stamps: January 2023 schedule for SNAP benefits in Georgia
In January, residents of Georgia who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or food stamps will receive their monthly payments according to the regular timetable, with the first installments scheduled for January 5. The January SNAP payments will include the approved 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023.
Increased Benefits for Unemployment, Disability & More in 2023
NJ Labor Department Announces Raised Unemployment Benefits & More for 2023Photo byMorristown Minute. On January 1, the maximum benefit amount for unemployment, disability, family leave, and workers’ comp will rise an additional $30+.
Check Your Mail: Refunds and Payments May Look Like Junk
People have been throwing away free money this year -- though it's not necessarily their fault. Residents in California have accidentally tossed out their $1,050 Middle Class Tax Refund checks (the...
smallbiztrends.com
A Different Kind of Lender Can Get You the Loan You Need
One of the toughest things for small business to find especially in a recession is capital. A lot of fintech organizations will lend money at a very high rate, but then you spend your profits paying the interest off and never get ahead. On The Small Business Radio Show this...
marketplace.org
Coming soon: new tax incentives for low-income people to save for retirement
The nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending package that just passed includes a number of changes to retirement plans. It raises the age at which people are required to start taking money out of their 401(k)s, it increases the amount that older workers are allowed to contribute to their accounts – and it includes new tax incentives for low-income people to contribute to retirement plans.
Social Security: Incredibly Dated Job Opportunities Cost Thousands Their Disability Benefits Each Year
If you have what it takes to be a nut sorter, dowel inspector, egg processor or cutter-and-paster of press clippings, congratulations -- the Social Security Administration says you can work those jobs...
