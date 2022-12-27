Read full article on original website
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Ronaldo, Ramos, Leao, Mudryk, Bellingham, Fernandez
Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr want to sign Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and Paris St-Germain's 36-year-old Spain defender Sergio Ramos, his former Real Madrid team-mate. (Marca - in Spanish) Manchester City are willing to offer £10.6m a year for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, whose father has been in touch...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq: Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in cricketer's garden
A hate crime investigation has been started by police after a man defecated in the garden of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. Earlier this month, the ex-bowler told MPs he had become a target of abuse since speaking out about racism. During the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing,...
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
