ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darientimes.com

Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Four arrested in Old Saybrook for narcotics, gun after dealership prevents 100K fraudulent transaction

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested four individuals on Friday afternoon for possessing narcotics and a handgun after a car dealership prevented a $100,000 fraudulent transaction from taking place, officials said. According to Old Saybrook police, they were contacted by leadership at the Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram dealership on Middlesex Avenue […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting

2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Woman assaulted, robbed while pumping gas, Ansonia police say

ANSONIA — A woman pumping gas was injured Tuesday during an armed robbery, police said. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries after the pre-dawn holdup, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday. It happened at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive about 4 a.m. The...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Car crashes off highway in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, CT. (WFSB) - State Police police are investigating after a car crashed off I-84 Thursday and onto a parking lot. Police said, the driver lost control of the car and crossed through the Exit 17 off-ramp before crashing down an embankment. The vehicle came to a rest on top...
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Area's top 10 breaking news stories from 2022

Here are the top 10 breaking news stories from the area in 2022:. The city of Bristol changed forever on Oct. 12, when two local police officers responded to what they believed was a routine domestic call, only to never return home to their families at the hands of someone police say committed a senseless act of violence and hate. Lt. Dustin DeMonte – a husband and father of two, with a third child on the way – and Sgt. Alex Hamzy – who had recently been married – made the ultimate sacrifice for the city they vowed to protect and serve when they each took an oath to become police officers.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Lawyer: Charges dropped against two Plymouth educators charged in scandal

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — The lawyers for two Plymouth educators who were accused of failing to report the suspected abuse of elementary school students said their charges were dropped on Friday. Arrest warrants reveal details in alleged Plymouth school abuse Former fourth-grade teacher James Eschert was accused of sexually abusing multiple students at Plymouth Center […]
PLYMOUTH, CT
westernmassnews.com

Good Samaritan dubbed a hero after assisting Springfield officer during arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday afternoon, Springfield officials publicly thanked a man they said jumped into action when an officer was involved in a violent struggle with an armed robbery suspect Tuesday. Springfield resident Pedro Perez has been dubbed a hero by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy