It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
darientimes.com
Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
Four arrested in Old Saybrook for narcotics, gun after dealership prevents 100K fraudulent transaction
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested four individuals on Friday afternoon for possessing narcotics and a handgun after a car dealership prevented a $100,000 fraudulent transaction from taking place, officials said. According to Old Saybrook police, they were contacted by leadership at the Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram dealership on Middlesex Avenue […]
State police: Driver caught going almost 155 mph in Torrington construction zone
They say a Toyota Camry was speeding through a construction zone on Route 8.
Bristol Press
Police believe couple lied about circumstances of 4-year-old Bristol girl's death
BRISTOL – The arrest warrant for two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old girl indicates the child suffered long-term abuse and that the explanation given by her caregivers for how she suffered the head injury that killed her did not make sense. Police indicate in the 28-page...
Eyewitness News
New Haven officer accused of chasing trick or treaters, yelling racial slur while off-duty
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven officer is facing a criminal charge after records state she yelled at and chased trick or treaters on Halloween night. This incident happened while she was off duty on Bernadette Lane in Wallingford, and it was all caught on camera. Three teens told...
2 Teen Girls Busted In Stolen Car At Westfield Trumbull Mall, Police Say
Two young Connecticut girls have been arrested for being inside a stolen vehicle at an area mall. The incident took place in Trumbull around Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull officers arrested two teenage girls after they were located sitting inside a stolen blue Hyundai...
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
westernmassnews.com
2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In July, an undercover officer was assaulted during an undercover operation on High Street in Springfield. The two men were charged with the assault, Fabian Rosario, age 21, and Luis Morales, 26, both of Springfield were indicted Thursday by a grand jury. Rosario has been incited on...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting
2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
Man arrested after attempting to break into State Police cruisers in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested for attempting to break into State Police cruisers in Hartford on Wednesday night. Police said at approximately 10:39 p.m., a man dressed in dark clothing was seen by Trooper in the Troop H parking lot. When they got to him they identified him as Arash Kani, 30.
Two juveniles arrested in Springfield after loaded firearm found
Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.
darientimes.com
Woman assaulted, robbed while pumping gas, Ansonia police say
ANSONIA — A woman pumping gas was injured Tuesday during an armed robbery, police said. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries after the pre-dawn holdup, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday. It happened at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive about 4 a.m. The...
Fairfield County Man Charged After Making Threats To 'Shooting Up' A Bar, Police Say
A Connecticut man angry over being told to stop vaping inside a bar allegedly attacked two people and made threats about "shooting up" the place. The incident took place in New Haven County around 12:40 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, at My Bar & Grille at 12 Broad St., in Milford.According to Mil…
St. Vincent's Medical Center On Lockdown After Man Threatens To 'Shoot It Up,' Police Say
A man is in custody after threatening to "shoot up" a Fairfield County hospital. The incident took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at St. Vincent's Medical Center on Main Street. A man made a threat while being escorted out of the hospital that he was going to "shoot...
'It’s just sad' | Thieves rob Colchester store twice including on Christmas
COLCHESTER, Conn. — The owners of Enchanted Vines, a small gift shop in Colchester are asking for the public's help in spotting two thieves. Their business has been robbed a total of three times, the most recent incident took place on Christmas Day. "If they came and they asked...
Eyewitness News
Car crashes off highway in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY, CT. (WFSB) - State Police police are investigating after a car crashed off I-84 Thursday and onto a parking lot. Police said, the driver lost control of the car and crossed through the Exit 17 off-ramp before crashing down an embankment. The vehicle came to a rest on top...
CT woman honors late mother with years of work in drunk driving prevention
Michelle Lettieri says she still remembers Oct. 20, 1993 like it was yesterday. The crash happened in New Haven just blocks away from her home.
Bristol Press
Area's top 10 breaking news stories from 2022
Here are the top 10 breaking news stories from the area in 2022:. The city of Bristol changed forever on Oct. 12, when two local police officers responded to what they believed was a routine domestic call, only to never return home to their families at the hands of someone police say committed a senseless act of violence and hate. Lt. Dustin DeMonte – a husband and father of two, with a third child on the way – and Sgt. Alex Hamzy – who had recently been married – made the ultimate sacrifice for the city they vowed to protect and serve when they each took an oath to become police officers.
Lawyer: Charges dropped against two Plymouth educators charged in scandal
PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — The lawyers for two Plymouth educators who were accused of failing to report the suspected abuse of elementary school students said their charges were dropped on Friday. Arrest warrants reveal details in alleged Plymouth school abuse Former fourth-grade teacher James Eschert was accused of sexually abusing multiple students at Plymouth Center […]
westernmassnews.com
Good Samaritan dubbed a hero after assisting Springfield officer during arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday afternoon, Springfield officials publicly thanked a man they said jumped into action when an officer was involved in a violent struggle with an armed robbery suspect Tuesday. Springfield resident Pedro Perez has been dubbed a hero by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl...
