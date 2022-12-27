ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Brock Purdy's Arm is Strong Enough

By Grant Cohn
It's important to remember that the 49ers won four Super Bowls with another quarterback who had questionable velocity.

There's one question everyone wants to know about Brock Purdy:

Is his arm strong enough?

It wasn't strong enough for him to get drafted before the final pick. That's the No. 1 reason he dropped in the draft, and the main reason some people think the 49ers might not win the Super Bowl with him -- Purdy's perceived lack of arm strength

But it's important to remember that the 49ers won four Super Bowls with another quarterback who had questionable velocity -- Joe Montana. My father Lowell Cohn covered Montana and all those Super Bowl teams, so I asked him if he thinks Purdy's arm is good enough. Here's what my dad said:

"That's the key question, and my answer is a resounding hell yes. And I think you have to come back to Joe Montana. Montana's arm was not particularly stronger than Brock Purdy's. What Montana had was pinpoint accuracy. One time Bill Walsh was watching tape and he called me and said, 'Every throw by Joe was exactly where it had to be.' And there was love in his voice. And I think we're seeing that with this kid. We may not see it forever, but we're seeing it now. I think his arm is strong enough.

"Bill was always thinking of trading Joe. Bill's mind was all over the place, and he and Al Davis were close -- I'm not saying they liked each other, but they were close. In fact, I would say Al liked Bill more than Bill liked Al. Anyway, Bill was always trying to trade Joe. Why? I don't know. And he never did.

"So he called Al and said, 'Would you be interested in Joe?' And Al said, 'Send me some tape.' And Bill sent him some tape, and Al called him up and said, 'Joe isn't good for the Raiders. My wide receivers will outrun his arm.' Because they were always taking deep shots, and that's not what Bill did -- Bill was very conservative. And Joe couldn't do that. So Al said, 'But I'd like Steve Young,' and Bill said, 'No deal on Steve Young.'

"So in certain offenses, I don't think Purdy would be the right quarterback. But for what the 49ers do, I think he could fit in here the way Montana fit in with Bill."

Watch the full interview below:

Why 49ers QB Brock Purdy's Arm is Strong Enough (; 16:53)

