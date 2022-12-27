ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills vs. Bengals or Josh Allen vs. Joe Burrow?: MVP Betting Odds

By Zach Dimmitt
Win streaks and MVP races are on the line. Something has to give when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow meet on Monday night.

The stars are aligning as the Buffalo Bills (12-3) get set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) Monday night at Paycor Stadium.

A matchup that nearly took place in last year's AFC Championship has instead been saved for a pivotal late-season meeting with first-round bye implications.

But what's entertaining football without a focus on the one-on-one battles between stars?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow have quickly become two of the league's biggest names over the past couple of years. Now after continuously putting together stellar individual performances this season and last, the two AFC stars will finally get to meet in a game that seems long overdue.

And in the process, one of them could potentially slide past the other in a star-studded 2022 MVP race that is unsurprisingly being dominated by quarterbacks.

But for now, Burrow seems to hold a slight edge.

Per SI Sportsbook, Burrow is tied with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for the second-best odds (+600) of taking home the MVP while Allen has the fourth-best odds (+900).

Despite losing to both Allen and Burrow this season, the eye-popping numbers from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has him in the driver's seat for the award, as he leads the field with the best odds of winning MVP (-568).

But behind Mahomes in many categories is Burrow, who is currently second in the league in passing yards (4,260) and passing touchdowns (34) while being third in completion percentage (69 percent).

After an 0-2 start, he's helped lead Cincinnati to seven straight wins headed in Monday's game against the Bills.

Meanwhile, Allen is third in touchdown passes (32) and has led Buffalo to six straight wins of its own.

Win streaks and MVP races are on the line. Something has to give when the Bills and Bengals kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET on "Monday Night Football."

