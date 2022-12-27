These Instant-Brand Appliance Deals on Amazon are Everything You Wish You Got for Christmas

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Let us set the stage for today’s incredible deals. Christmas morning came — you had slept all night, smiling, waiting for that special moment when you get to unwrap the best gifts . But alas, your eyes seemed to deceive you as you stared upon a floor of wrapping paper and empty boxes. Where was the air fryer ? The coffee maker ? They at least got the pressure cooker , right?

Santa may have made his list and checked it twice, but somehow your longed-for Instant-brand appliances just simply didn’t make it onto his sleigh. But fret not, because while we all seek to recover from an extended weekend of holiday feasting, the brand has found a way to make all of your make-up gift dreams come true over on Amazon.

Instant, the famed home of the Instant Pot , is offering instant savings on a whole slew of kitchen appliances. Better yet, they’re all available with Prime, meaning you can almost instantly benefit from jumping on these instant savings! That’s like Instant to the third power.

Without adieu, these are the three Instant-brand appliance deals on Amazon you should be jumping on this instant.

Instant Brand Appliance Deals on Amazon

Instant Vortex 5.7 Quart Air Fryer

The air fryer is simply the most impressive piece of kitchen technology to be invented in the past decade. One could argue its case against sliced bread as the best all-time invention, but we’ll save that debate for another day. This particular air fryer from Instant comes with four-way functionality allowing you to air fry, bake, reheat, and roast a plethora of meals. With its 5.7-quart basket (go for this one over a smaller model) you can cook up to two pounds of french fries or four pounds of chicken in one single session. Don’t be surprised if your oven receives a significant decrease in usage time after your purchase of this incredible machine.

Instant Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Instant’s Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker is the perfect coffee maker for your household. Whether you live with three kids and a spouse or by yourself, this machine will be your new reliable dispensary of caffeinated goodness. What separates this machine from the competition is its 2-in-1 usage of both K-cups and your own freshly ground beans. That means you can load it up for Instant coffee when you’re on the run, or you can spend a few extra minutes making your joe just how you please. You can brew up three different sizes: 8, 10, and 12-ounce, and with a 40-ounce water reservoir, you’ll spend less time filling this machine up, and more time sipping that black mud water.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Okay, so you thought you could cook a lot of things in your air fryer right? Think again. This Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the ultimate cooking machine. It can literally do it all: Cook a huge pot of rice, sous vide a filet mignon, bake a small loaf of bread, make yogurt (what?), steam broccoli, slow cook a pot of chili, and just about everything else you could possibly do in a kitchen. It may seem a little complicated with the sheer amount of buttons and options on the screen, but their instructions couldn’t be more intuitive. Plus, if you download the free Instant Brands Connect App, you’ll find access to over 800 step-by-step recipes you can follow along to make a slew of delicious single-pot instant meals.