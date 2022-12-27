ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The NFL Sunday Ticket Is Officially Moving to YouTube TV

By Nina Bradley
 3 days ago
The popular NFL Sunday Ticket is getting a new home for the first time in almost 30 years. The Sunday Ticket package, which once lived on DirecTV, is now making its way to YouTube TV after being part of DirecTV’s satellite service since its inception in 1994.

The NFL announced news of the recently inked deal between Google (YouTube’s parent company) and the National Football League last week, sharing that their partnership would begin with the 2023 season.

Starting next season, the NFL Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on via YouTube TV. Football fans can access Sunday Ticket by purchasing access to a YouTube Primetime Channels package or as an add-on to their existing YouTube TV subscription.

Official pricing has yet to be announced, but the basic YouTube TV service currently costs $65 a month . DirecTV’s comprehensive Sunday Ticket package required a subscription to its TV service and ran approximately $300. The switch to YouTube means that fans can now purchase the package as a standalone product.

It is a huge move for YouTube TV, which has become one of the fastest-growing and most sought-after streaming services. YouTube TV began streaming the NFL Network and NFL RedZone in 2020.

The NFL has also made many changes in its streaming offerings over the past year. Thursday Night Football recently found its permanent home at Amazon’s Prime Video , which recently scored an exclusive broadcasting deal with the NFL starting with the current 2022-2023 NFL season.

Wondering if switching to YouTube TV is worth it? In late 2021, SPY named YouTube TV a frontrunner for the best live TV streaming service. You can check out our comprehensive review of the streaming service here .

YouTube TV

Comments / 15

Chadg9ball
2d ago

If NFL is moving to YouTube TV next year that’ll be the end of my participation in sports. I’ve quit watching the Brewer’s because of lack of games being televised. This greed in sports has to stop. I won’t pay extra for sports channels. I still have a radio.

Reply(1)
6
Cooter Shears
1d ago

I have never paid for the NFL package and never will, nor will I pay to watch any sports. If I can’t get it on my antenna then won’t be watching.

Reply
6
Marie Meser
1d ago

it means no Sunday football on TV that what passes the long winter is watching Sunday football they don't care about that only money will there are people who can't afford that .aaThey live from month to month on normal expenses.

Reply
4
