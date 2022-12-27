ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

tompkinsweekly.com

Newfield Hamlet Revitalization Plan to take center stage in January

Small towns across Tompkins County and the United States have been changing for the last few years, and the Newfield Planning Board is looking to kick off 2023 with a discussion with residents about how those changes could impact the hamlet of Newfield. The forum will be held at the...
NEWFIELD, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca firefighters extinguish Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center fire

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center had to close for a brief period of time Friday morning for a fire. The Ithaca Fire Department says they extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Officials with the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center say the small blaze started in a load of recycling at the facility. It reopened around 1:00 p.m. The center will be open for regular hours next week, including Monday.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Hundreds of cats across CNY in need of a home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of cats throughout Central New York are living on the streets. Its a never ending cycle, but you can help create change. The Central New York Cat Coalition says the need is even greater compared to last year. “Part of that is a lot of people are being evicted right […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Recycling Center: ‘Do not put glass’ in recycling totes

The Cortland County Recycling Center is asking county residents to not put glass in recycling totes, according to a notice. Glass can now be disposed of in trash bins or brought to the county recycling center on Pendleton Street. The notice stated that the recycling center has an alternative use for glass.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

TCAT Cuts Service Without More Help from Cornell

Tompkins Consolidated Transit (TCAT) is the backbone of public transportation in the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County. For the past several months, the organization has operated under the pressures of inflation, supply chain issues and staffing shortages which has resulted in TCAT making weekly service cuts. In response to...
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Midnight on Main This Saturday Evening

The City of Cortland’s Midnight on Main will take place this Saturday evening in Downtown Cortland as the city will host a New Year’s Celebration. Main Street between Court and Tompkins Street will be closed for the event. The city reports it will include local restaurant participation, music...
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 12, 2022 through Dec. 18, 2022 there were 130 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 31 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 94 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
OWEGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Falso appointed to Baldwinsville Board of Ed

BALDWINSVILLE – The Baldwinsville Board of Education appointed Denise Falso to the vacant board seat at the Dec. 5 board meeting. Denise previously served on the school board from July 2019 to June 2022. The board seat was vacated by Frank Matus, who resigned in October. Falso and her...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

No restaurants fail health inspection: December 11-17

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 11 to December 17. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!. Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:. American Legion...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Reported Shooting Incident in the Town of Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) - On Wednesday, Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a reported shooting incident in the town of Lansing. Police responded at around 5:45 PM on Wednesday at the Milton Meadows Apartments in Lansing. Sheriff's deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
LANSING, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD looking for victim, suspects in Chestnut Street shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are searching for suspects after someone was shot early this morning on Chestnut Street. According to authorities, shots were reported around 12:20 this morning in the 100 block of Chestnut. A person says a bullet came through their window. Officers found where the shot came from and say there’s one victim whose condition and whereabouts are both unknown.
ITHACA, NY
tourcounsel.com

Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York

Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
SYRACUSE, NY

