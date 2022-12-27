Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Guthrie Corning brings back Valentine’s Ball for 20th annual celebration
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- On February 11th, Guthrie Corning Hospital will be hosting the 20th Annual Valentine's Ball and is inviting people to help them raise money at the Corning Museum of Glass. The event is returning in 2023 after it was canceled the last two years due to COVID.
tompkinsweekly.com
Newfield Hamlet Revitalization Plan to take center stage in January
Small towns across Tompkins County and the United States have been changing for the last few years, and the Newfield Planning Board is looking to kick off 2023 with a discussion with residents about how those changes could impact the hamlet of Newfield. The forum will be held at the...
The Year in Pictures: The captured moments of 2022 from The Ithaca Voice
ITHACA, N.Y.—There’s no telling what will happen in 2023. But some say the best way to predict the future is to gaze upon the past. Thus, here are 50 or so images from the last year in Ithaca to gaze upon. After a year of wonderful weather, will...
localsyr.com
Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca firefighters extinguish Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center had to close for a brief period of time Friday morning for a fire. The Ithaca Fire Department says they extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Officials with the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center say the small blaze started in a load of recycling at the facility. It reopened around 1:00 p.m. The center will be open for regular hours next week, including Monday.
Hundreds of cats across CNY in need of a home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of cats throughout Central New York are living on the streets. Its a never ending cycle, but you can help create change. The Central New York Cat Coalition says the need is even greater compared to last year. “Part of that is a lot of people are being evicted right […]
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Close Offices Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed for the New Year holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the entire week. The yard waste drop-off site at the Department of Public Works, located at 1200 Canal...
cortlandvoice.com
County Recycling Center: ‘Do not put glass’ in recycling totes
The Cortland County Recycling Center is asking county residents to not put glass in recycling totes, according to a notice. Glass can now be disposed of in trash bins or brought to the county recycling center on Pendleton Street. The notice stated that the recycling center has an alternative use for glass.
ithaca.com
TCAT Cuts Service Without More Help from Cornell
Tompkins Consolidated Transit (TCAT) is the backbone of public transportation in the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County. For the past several months, the organization has operated under the pressures of inflation, supply chain issues and staffing shortages which has resulted in TCAT making weekly service cuts. In response to...
wxhc.com
Cortland Midnight on Main This Saturday Evening
The City of Cortland’s Midnight on Main will take place this Saturday evening in Downtown Cortland as the city will host a New Year’s Celebration. Main Street between Court and Tompkins Street will be closed for the event. The city reports it will include local restaurant participation, music...
Protest planned outside Vestal IHOP
A former general manager is organizing a protest against the owners of the IHOP on the Vestal Parkway, alleging a staffing model that threatened health and safety.
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 12, 2022 through Dec. 18, 2022 there were 130 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 31 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 94 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
Falso appointed to Baldwinsville Board of Ed
BALDWINSVILLE – The Baldwinsville Board of Education appointed Denise Falso to the vacant board seat at the Dec. 5 board meeting. Denise previously served on the school board from July 2019 to June 2022. The board seat was vacated by Frank Matus, who resigned in October. Falso and her...
localsyr.com
No restaurants fail health inspection: December 11-17
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 11 to December 17. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!. Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:. American Legion...
localsyr.com
Syracuse DPW workers and equipment deployed to Buffalo for storm relief efforts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The deadly Christmas weekend storm has now killed at least 52 people across the United States with more than half of those deaths in Western New York. On Tuesday, first responders and law enforcement agencies continue search and rescue efforts as snow removal crews clean...
NewsChannel 36
Reported Shooting Incident in the Town of Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) - On Wednesday, Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a reported shooting incident in the town of Lansing. Police responded at around 5:45 PM on Wednesday at the Milton Meadows Apartments in Lansing. Sheriff's deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
whcuradio.com
IPD looking for victim, suspects in Chestnut Street shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are searching for suspects after someone was shot early this morning on Chestnut Street. According to authorities, shots were reported around 12:20 this morning in the 100 block of Chestnut. A person says a bullet came through their window. Officers found where the shot came from and say there’s one victim whose condition and whereabouts are both unknown.
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
tourcounsel.com
Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York
Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
