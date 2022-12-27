Read full article on original website
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
WSVN-TV
Several hospitalized after 2 cars collide on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took several people to the hospital after, authorities said, their cars collided along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash, Friday morning. The cars smashed into each other...
The Jerk Stop to Open in Pembroke Pines
Tropical Twist Jamaican Bakery + Cafe is rebranding under new ownership
UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
Police In Palm Beach, Broward Counties Prepare For DUI Enforcement Tonight
Operations Planned Across South Florida For New Year’s Eve, Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If your New Year’s resolution is to become better acquainted with the South Florida legal system, just ignore this warning. But if you want to stay out of jail, […]
Police To Florida Residents: Don't Celebrate NYE By Firing Guns In The Air
The West Palm Beach Police Department points out that while celebratory gunfire may be culturally accepted in some foreign countries, it's not only dangerous but illegal in Florida.
rtands.com
Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach
Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
No more Shenanigans: Hollywood pub shuts after 30 years, and here’s where it’s heading next
Don Shula ate here. So did his wife, Mary Anne. Dwyane Wade passed through. So did Jeff Conine, Dan Marino and Joe DiMaggio (a personal high mark). None of these moments, memorialized in a photo collage in the back of the bar, will be what owner Patrick Utter remembers most about Hollywood’s Shenanigans Sports Pub, which abruptly shut down on Christmas Eve after 30 years. “It’s going to be the ...
WSVN-TV
Man caught on video placing phone under woman’s dress at North Lauderdale Walmart faces judge
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, and this was not his first court appearance. Thirty-year-old Ciano Brown was arrested on another charge of video voyeurism. Security cameras captured Brown in the act, placing a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress...
Dance Pluss to Open in Fort Lauderdale
The dance attraction will feature live performances and dance competitions, party rooms, an arcade, and a restaurant
Details on Loxahatchee Road’s $40 Million Facelift
Details are in on the Loxahatchee Road facelift in a joint project by the City of Parkland, Broward County, and the Florida Department of Transportation. At their Dec. 13 meeting, Broward County Commissioners approved a nearly $40 million project that would make roadway improvements to improve safety for anyone who utilizes Loxahatchee Road.
NBC Miami
Man Charged in Connection to Road Rage Shooting on I-95 That Killed Teacher in Fort Lauderdale
The Broward Sheriff's Office have charged a man in connection to the road rage incident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale that killed a preschool teacher in November. According to officials, deputies charged 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams of Pembroke Pines. The victim, Ana "Ani" Estevez, worked at a preschool in Broward...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
tamaractalk.com
Power Tools Swiped from Home Depot: Police Seek Suspects With a “Drill for Thieving”
A power tool theft at Home Depot is leaving police ‘drilling’ for leads. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a group of thieves made off with over $2,800 worth of power tools from a Home Depot in North Lauderdale. The theft occurred just before 3 p.m. near the 1100 block of South State Road 7.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies asking for help in arson investigation
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are asking the communities of West Palm Beach and Lake Worth for help investigating an arson that happened early Thursday morning. It took place around 4 a.m. at a house on Bonanza Drive. In The Headlines: Innocent man killed by...
wflx.com
'Rolling gun battle' results in deadly shooting near Boynton Beach
An innocent bystander was killed Thursday near Boynton Beach after a shooting that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described as a "rolling gun battle." The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mentone Road. Detectives said the exchange...
Florida Man Stops At 7-Eleven And Picks $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner
The Florida Lottery announced that Cesar Marquez, 55, of Dania Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Marquez purchased his
Florida man spends $50 on scratch-off ticket, wins $1 million
A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a $50 scratch-off ticket.
WSVN-TV
1 in custody after police serve warrant out of Texas, shut down streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after they served a warrant out of Texas, leading them to close several streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured crime scene tape cordoning off the area of Las Olas Boulevard, near South Federal Highway, at around...
Riviera Beach-Based Marching Band Gets More Celebrity Assistance
Several kids in the SOS (Sounds of Success) Community Marching Band out of Riviera Beach were given a post-Christmas shopping spree at Target, paid for by R&B singer Mark Morrison, known for his 1990s hit single "Return of the Mack."
