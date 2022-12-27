Read full article on original website
With over 3,000 COVID deaths in Minnesota this year, threats remain
Now that we have reached year’s end, it is time to take stock. In terms of COVID-19 data, Minnesota ends the calendar year with:. 670,000 confirmed cases. This is higher than the state’s 639,000 cases in 2021 and 428,000 in 2020 (starting with the first official case on March 5, 2020).
Report says about 30 people die annually during encounters with Minnesota law enforcement
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says 177 people died during encounters with Minnesota law enforcement between 2016 and 2021. A new MDH report says 79 (45%) were classified as deaths due interpersonal use of force, 54 (31%) were classified as suicides, 39 (22%) were classified as accidents, and 5 (3%) were classified as “could not be determined.”
Flu-Related Hospitalizations Down in MN, Deaths Up
Flu activity in the state appears to be on the decline, but the number of deaths continues to rise. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 154 people were hospitalized with influenza complications last week – down from 289 the previous week. The weekly update includes 20 more flu-related deaths...
Report: Deaths during police calls highest in Minnesota among Indigenous, Black people
A state reports shows more Black and Indigenous people die during the course of a police call in Minnesota than do white, Hispanic, or Asian people.
MDH closes Mall of America COVID vaccination site
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Friday marked the end of an era in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic statewide, as the Minnesota Department of Health officially closed its Mall of America vaccination site. The move comes as MDH moves to shut down testing sites and vaccination centers operated by the state. The MOA site opened in February of 2021. Since then, MDH workers have given out more than 263,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine – roughly 1 in 50 doses in Minnesota have come at this site. The site's busiest day came almost exactly a year to the day of its closing...
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
Flu, RSV cases decline as COVID remains steady
MINNEAPOLIS — At Allina Health's Uptown Clinic, infectious diseases physician Dr. Frank Rhame says patients are visiting for a mixture of reasons, depending on their age and health. "Right now, it's almost even between influenza, RSV, and COVID," Rhame said. "Most of the COVID patients we see are older...
Minnesota pharmacy board says it’s ill-equipped to regulate hemp-derived THC edibles
The state agency that is the closest thing to a regulator of newly legal hemp-based edibles wants out of the business. The state Board of Pharmacy, a small agency not often in the news, repeated Monday that it lacks the people, the budget and the expertise to regulate the manufacturing and sale of hemp edibles – [...]
After medical treatment Ebnet returns to MN
(Benson MN-) The Swift County Monitor News reports a Benson school teacher accused of sexual misconduct has returned to the state after leaving Minnesota for medical reasons. Earlier this month, the attorney for 60-year-old Roger Ebnet of Benson asked that Ebnet be allowed to leave the state. Ebnet is charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, and after arraignment, was released after posting a $25,000 bond. Shortly afterward, medical personnel were dispatched to his house on the report of a drug overdose, and he was taken to the hospital. Ebnet’s next scheduled court date is an omnibus hearing January 31st.
Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol
MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
Minnesota tracking ‘forever chemicals’ in state’s drinking water, braces for changing regulations
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media recently published an exclusive four-part series on PFAS in Cook County and beyond. You can find the start of the series here. For Steve Johnson, a sip of water from the tap seems almost a luxury after the private well on his East Metro property was found to have elevated levels of "forever chemicals."
Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane
Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
Afroman Running for President on Legal Marijuana NOW Ballot
This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. Afroman announced his candidacy for President of the United States late December 2022.Photo byAfroman for President.
FREE RADON TEST KITS AVAILABLE STARTING NEXT WEEK
Every January Brown County Public Health alongside the Minnesota Department of Health promotes the importance of testing your homes for radon. Two of five Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon, which is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that can cause lung cancer. In Minnesota, the average radon level is over three times higher than the national average. It comes through the soil around homes and seeps through sealed cracks in basement floors and walls. Over 21-thousand lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon every year. Testing is the only way to determine if your home has elevated levels of radon. Free radon test kits can be picked starting Tuesday up from the Brown County Public Health Office in New Ulm as well as the Sleepy Eye, Springfield and Comfrey city halls, while supplies last.
Ryan Winkler Along With MN Is Ready Will Run A New Campaign To Legalize Adult-Use Cannabis Bill In 2023
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. On Thursday, a group of Minnesota activists unveiled the next phase of their campaign to legalize marijuana in the state.
New child support guidelines go into effect January 1
New guidelines go into effect on January 1 for Minnesota child support. The Minnesota Child Support Task Force gave recommendations to remedy known issues and increase fairness to parents before legislation to change the guidelines passed in 2021. A basic support table that will incorporate more up-to-date economic data on...
Minnesota's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ringing in the new year for workers, the minimum wage rate throughout Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation and be raised for both small and large employers beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023,...
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Soaring land prices pinch Minnesota farmers and consumers
Rent prices are soaring. That’s true of apartment dwellings in the Twin Cities. But it’s also happening on fields across Minnesota. Two-thirds of farm fields are rented out to farmers, not owned by them. These days, those fields cost a pretty penny. What does that mean for the price of our cornflakes, hamburgers and tofu? You’re probably already feeling the pinch. Kent Thiesse is a Farm Management Analyst and Senior Vice President and MinnStar Bank. He joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to answer that question and more.
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
