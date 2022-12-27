Slide 1 of 3: There have a number of controversial decisions involving Video Assistant Referees at the World Cup. The most recent came on Thursday as Japan beat Spain 2-1. Below, we take a look at biggest incidents involving the technology at the tournament. Japan pulled off a brilliant comeback to beat Spain 2-1 and book its place in the knockout rounds of the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, but the victory wasn't without a bit of controversy.Spain had taken the lead early in the first half through Alvaro Morata, before being pegged back just after the break by Japan substitute Ritsu Doan. Moments after Doan's equalizer, Ao Tanaka then bundled the ball into the net to give Japan the lead, but the referee initially ruled no goal, as the ball had appeared to go out of play before Kaoru Mitoma cut the ball back to Tanaka.After a short consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), however, the goal was deemed good. Though from the angles provided by television cameras, the ball looked completely out, the VAR, Fernando Guerrero of Mexico, concluded that the curvature of the ball was still overhanging the line, meaning, by the letter of the law, the ball was still in play when Mitoma touched it. —SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 2, 2022After the match, Spain head coach Luis Enrique made the astonishing claim that the photo picturing the ball in play "must have been tampered.""It cannot be that this photo is real," he said. "It has to be manipulated."Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu disagreed. "There is great technology nowadays," he said. "If it were really out it would have been a goal-kick."—James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) December 1, 2022 This isn't the only VAR decision to have caused controversy at this year's World Cup. Below, we take a look at biggest incidents involving the technology at the tournament and explain the resulting decisions.

