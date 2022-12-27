ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Serena Williams Gives Secret Tour of Venus Williams’ Incredible “Hall of Fame” Trophy Wall

Watch: Venus Williams CLAPS BACK at Reporter's Question. Showing off the family hardware. While visiting her sister Venus Williams' house, Serena Williams secretly took fans on tour of the tennis champion's impressive "Hall Of Fame" trophy collection. In a fun video posted to TikTok on Dec. 27, the 41-year-old showed off her sibling's impressive accomplishments, which included trophies from Wimbledon, the ASB Classic Auckland and the U.S. Open, which Serena suggested "she should, like, probably get cleaned."
The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles  -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

Brazil starts three days of national mourning on Friday for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at age 82. Pele dazzled from the age of 15, when he started playing professionally with Santos.
Pele: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo among those paying tribute

"King" Pele "changed everything", says Brazil forward Neymar as tributes pour in for the late footballing legend. Arguably the greatest player ever, Pele died at the age of 82 on Thursday and current and former players took to social media to pay their respects. "Before Pele, football was only a...
Passengers on a cruise liner's first voyage say Christmas Day was an 'absolute disaster,' with some waiting until 11 p.m. to have dinner, report says

Slide 1 of 3: There have a number of controversial decisions involving Video Assistant Referees at the World Cup. The most recent came on Thursday as Japan beat Spain 2-1. Below, we take a look at biggest incidents involving the technology at the tournament. Japan pulled off a brilliant comeback to beat Spain 2-1 and book its place in the knockout rounds of the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, but the victory wasn't without a bit of controversy.Spain had taken the lead early in the first half through Alvaro Morata, before being pegged back just after the break by Japan substitute Ritsu Doan. Moments after Doan's equalizer, Ao Tanaka then bundled the ball into the net to give Japan the lead, but the referee initially ruled no goal, as the ball had appeared to go out of play before Kaoru Mitoma cut the ball back to Tanaka.After a short consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), however, the goal was deemed good. Though from the angles provided by television cameras, the ball looked completely out, the VAR, Fernando Guerrero of Mexico, concluded that the curvature of the ball was still overhanging the line, meaning, by the letter of the law, the ball was still in play when Mitoma touched it. —SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 2, 2022After the match, Spain head coach Luis Enrique made the astonishing claim that the photo picturing the ball in play "must have been tampered.""It cannot be that this photo is real," he said. "It has to be manipulated."Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu disagreed. "There is great technology nowadays," he said. "If it were really out it would have been a goal-kick."—James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) December 1, 2022 This isn't the only VAR decision to have caused controversy at this year's World Cup. Below, we take a look at biggest incidents involving the technology at the tournament and explain the resulting decisions.

