The Douglas County Health Department says a Nebraska grower of alfalfa sprouts that may be contaminated with Salmonella is now expanding the amount of sprouts being recalled. A Nebraska-based grower of alfalfa sprouts is doubling its product recall that was first announced yesterday (Thursday). Today, SunSprout Enterprises announced it is voluntarily recalling four lots (#4211, 5211, 3212, and 4212) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells and 2.5lb packages ,with best-by dates between 12/10/22 and 1/7/23, due to potential contamination with Salmonella.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO