Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska showcases defense with dominate display against Iowa to earn first Big Ten win
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska junior forward Juwan Gary led his team with 14 points and nine rebounds as the Huskers beat Iowa 66-50 on Thursday night to earn their first conference win of the season. The Huskers put on their best defensive performance since the 2018-19 season as...
fox42kptm.com
Year in review: Top stories of 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — FOX42 has put together a list of the top stories that made headlines both nationally and locally in 2022. From the third year in a pandemic to a new Husker football coach to the overturning of Roe v. Wade to Queen Elizabeth II's death, see what went down during this memorable year.
fox42kptm.com
Food For Thought: Omaha's growing brewery industry
More and more people in the Metro are not just hitting regular bars, but are heading to breweries that produce their own beers. A city’s ‘culinary coolness’ is often measured by its breweries. “The brewery scene in Nebraska is incredible. We’ve gone from 10 breweries to over...
fox42kptm.com
Celebrate 2023 with the Firework Spectacular in downtown Omaha
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The New Year's Firework Spectacular is back again this year, with the show starting this Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. The mesmerizing firework show is a great way to say good-bye to 2022 and help celebrate the beginning of 2023. Fireworks will be launched...
fox42kptm.com
As flight woes at Eppley continue, some still find ways to fly out of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb.—In a reflection of what’s happening nationally, a lot of Southwest Airlines flights at Eppley remained grounded. Of the 27 departures listed for the next day, only six of them have not been canceled at this time. At the airport Wednesday, there wasn’t as much chaos. All...
fox42kptm.com
Aldrick Scott charged with murder
47-year-old Aldrick Scott has been charged with First Degree murder, use of a firearm, and tampering with evidence in the death of 43-year-old Omaha mother Cari Allen, according to Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. Allen disappeared on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and was last seen in an area near her...
fox42kptm.com
Alfalfa sprout recall expanded
The Douglas County Health Department says a Nebraska grower of alfalfa sprouts that may be contaminated with Salmonella is now expanding the amount of sprouts being recalled. A Nebraska-based grower of alfalfa sprouts is doubling its product recall that was first announced yesterday (Thursday). Today, SunSprout Enterprises announced it is voluntarily recalling four lots (#4211, 5211, 3212, and 4212) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells and 2.5lb packages ,with best-by dates between 12/10/22 and 1/7/23, due to potential contamination with Salmonella.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha DEA seizes millions of Fentanyl doses in 2022
The Omaha Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) says it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in both pill and powder form in 2022. The Omaha Division covers Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. “The amount of fentanyl we’ve seized across our Division has...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha clinics see longer waits, reduced hours due to staffing, virus cases
OMAHA, Neb.—High respiratory illness cases and staffing problems at Omaha healthcare clinics are leading to longer wait times and even some closures. "Most of our hospitals report somewhere between 10 and 15 percent short on staffing." Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist said. While the personnel shortage is nothing...
fox42kptm.com
Ralston hosting New Year's Eve ball drop
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The City of Ralston is inviting residents to ring in 2023 at Ralston’s Granary Green with a New Year’s Eve Ball drop. “This exciting new event will become an annual Ralston tradition. We plan to make Ralston’s new public space, the Granary Green, the Times Square of the Metro with a midnight ball drop that is unique to the region,” said Ralston Mayor Don Groesser.
fox42kptm.com
7-year-old girl dies from injuries in Omaha house fire
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The 7-year-old girl who was hurt in an Omaha house fire on Tuesday has died, according to an Omaha Police spokesperson. The fire started a little after 5 a.m. near 23rd and S streets. The victim, Jaya Moore, and her two grandparents were transported to...
fox42kptm.com
What to know before lighting fireworks on New Year's Eve in Omaha
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The New Year is almost here, and celebrations are about to be underway. One of the ways some people celebrate the coming of the New Year is with fireworks. Because of that, the Omaha Police is sending out a reminder to the community about when...
fox42kptm.com
Zoo ambassador animal retires after 10 years at Henry Doorly Zoo program
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — It's been a decade in the making and the time is finally here. Henry Doorly Zoo Ambassador Animal Watson the Wonder Dog is retiring. During his several years at the zoo he's made a lot of people smile. For the last 10 years...
fox42kptm.com
OPD officer who was served FBI search warrant will be retiring
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An Omaha police officer who was served an FBI search warrant about two weeks ago is now retiring, according to as spokesperson for Omaha Police. Officer Johnny Palermo will be retiring on January 20, 2023 after serving 20 years. OPD says it will also ask...
fox42kptm.com
New street sign placed to remember mother who was killed in a hit & run Halloween night
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Halloween night changed the lives of the Schuman family forever, after their loved one was killed when someone hit her with their car and then took off. Now they want people to remember her name. On Wednesday, the Schuman family marked the area...
fox42kptm.com
OPD makes an arrest in a seven-year-old cold case
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) made an arrest in a 2015 double homicide, according to a press release from OPD. On Tuesday, May 2015 a little after 4:30 a.m., police came to 3229 N 28th St. to investigate a shooting. They found two men, Diondre Mitchell...
