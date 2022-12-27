Continuing the restoration of Fort Scott’s downtown, Robert and Kim Coon have purchased 120 E. Wall this week. They own Coon Rentals LLC. “After I bought the Kress Building, I fell in love with the downtown area,” Robert Coon said. “There is lots of energy, lots of events, music on Friday nights at Heritage Park. That little strip of Main Street was dead, now it’s thriving.”

