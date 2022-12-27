Read full article on original website
Fort Scott’s CHC Receives Federal Money: Completion Date March 2023
“There is a Santa Claus,” Krista Postai, CEO of Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas said. U.S. Senator Moran called Postai last Friday to let her know some good news for CHC/SEK. “Senator Jerry Moran contacted CHC/SEK on December 23 to notify us that our request for $5 million...
Corrected Time for Special FS City Commission Meeting on Dec. 29
The City Commission will have a special meeting Thursday,. December 29th, 2022, at 5:00 PM at City Hall, 123 S. Main, Fort Scott,. Kansas to discuss the purchase of road equipment discussed. at the December 20th, 2022, regular City Commission Meeting. This meeting is open to the public. This meeting...
Robert Coon Invests in Another Downtown Building
Continuing the restoration of Fort Scott’s downtown, Robert and Kim Coon have purchased 120 E. Wall this week. They own Coon Rentals LLC. “After I bought the Kress Building, I fell in love with the downtown area,” Robert Coon said. “There is lots of energy, lots of events, music on Friday nights at Heritage Park. That little strip of Main Street was dead, now it’s thriving.”
