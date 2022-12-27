Read full article on original website
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s victory in the soccer World Cup tournament in Qatar has unleashed tattoo fever in the South American country. Many tattoo artists are working overtime with designs that often include superstar Lionel Messi holding the trophy and the three stars that make reference to the number of times the country has won the global soccer competition. The phenomenon is particularly pronounced among those who are younger than 30 and had never seen the national squad win a World Cup. Argentina previously won the most important trophy in the soccer world in 1978 and 1986.
Get out of your East Coast mentality, America. Not everyone starts their New Year when you do. The Pacific Island nations of Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati were the first to see in the new year — when it was still 5 a.m. on December 31 on the East Coast of the United States and 11 a.m. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time, the global standard). New Zealand was next, an hour later.
