Police: Former Ringtown man resisted arrest, tried to swallow ‘large amount of methamphetamine’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Coroner: One killed at Geisinger, killer at large; PSP says incident isolated, no danger to public
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – One person was killed on the campus of one of the main trauma centers in eastern Pennsylvania, and the alleged killer is at large, officials said Friday. The first 911 call came around 5pm for a reported shooting at Geisinger Medical Center in Mahoning...
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Inmate accused of escaping custody, stealing nearby truck
MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Lycoming County inmate is once again in custody after escaping from a pre-release center. Officials say they were notified Ira Beaghley, 45, from Williamsport, left the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center on County Farm Road in Montoursville without permission around 10:00 a.m. on December 17. After leaving the […]
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County Coroner has confirmed that an employee of Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was shot and killed outside the campus on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Police are actively investigating the shooting. The deceased victim’s identity has not been released yet. No other injuries have been reported according to […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
One killed in incident at Geisinger; hospital remains on lockdown
UPDATE: https://shensentinel.com/news/coroner-one-killed-at-geisinger-killer-at-large/. MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – One person is dead and the alleged killer is at large, Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn told the media Friday. Lynn said the incident happened around 5pm in an employee parking lot near the Life Flight hangar at the main campus of...
Nearly five grams of crack located in Williamsport home
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Detectives located approximately 4.78 grams of crack and drug dealing paraphernalia inside a Williamsport home. The raid took place in August when authorities received information about narcotics sales from a home near the 1000 block of Railway Street. Robert James Gillette and Donuae Kellam were taken into custody. Police located the crack and a scale with a white powdery residue on it inside the...
One confirmed dead in Geisinger shooting
UPDATED 10:20 p.m. A news report by WNEP confirms the woman shot Friday evening was a Geisinger employee. Police do not have the shooter in custody at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. -- Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after...
Person of interest detained in killing at Harrisburg Sunken Gardens: police
Days after releasing footage of a man who was with Stacey Shannon hours before her body was found in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens Park, police say they’ve got someone in custody. Harrisburg police did not publicly identify the man but said that their person of interest was identified and...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
State Police seeking man accused of swiping 10 heated jackets from Walmart
HOMETOWN – State Police at Frackville are seeking a man accused of stealing 10 HART heated jackets earlier this month. State Police released information on the incident Thursday. The man, described as a white, non-Hispanic male wearing a black puffer jacket and a camouflage face mask, visited the Walmart...
WMDT.com
Seaford woman arrested on theft, conspiracy charges
MILLSBORO, Del. – Millsboro Police say an 11-month-long investigation has led to the arrest of a Seaford woman on theft and conspiracy charges. Police say it was learned through investigation that Kayla McDonald conspired with another co-worker to deprive the Christian Storehouse of more than $50,000 while working for the business as the treasurer.
Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: West Arlington St. fire ruled arson
SHENANDOAH – Friday morning’s fire at a vacant double-block home on the west end has been ruled arson, according to the borough fire chief. Rick Examitas said the fire, which damaged the long-vacant duplex at 325-327 West Arlington, was arson. Anyone with information related to the fire should...
Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. According to the Geisinger Chief Medical Officer, the deceased is an employee of the hospital. They were found in the employee parking lot. There are no other […]
WMDT.com
Former Milford Police Chief arrested following shooting incident
MILFORD, Del. – A former Milford Police Chief is behind bars following a shooting incident Wednesday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court for a report of a subject shooting a gun several times in the Knollac Acres neighborhood. It was learned that the subject, identified 65-year-old E. Keith Hudson, had walked away from his home while carrying a firearm in a bag. Hudson then allegedly called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot somebody. When Hudson was approached by two family members, he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them.
Man charged for drug trafficking offenses in federal court
Williamsport, Pa. — A Columbia County man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. Larry Todd Wilcox, 55, of Berwick, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Columbia County on July 26, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Wilcox is also charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine on Nov. 3 in Luzerne County. The maximum penalty under federal law for the most significant offense is life imprisonment, a period of supervised release, and a fine. Wilcox was previously charged in Columbia County for a theft incident on June 10 at Uni-Mart in Bloomsburg. Related Reading: Man accused of stealing more than $500 that was dropped in parking lot
Enola Man Accused Of Killing Wife On Christmas Eve
An Enola man is behind bars without bail after authorities say he killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve. Hampden Township police were called to the 4200 block of Wild Orchid Road on Saturday, Dec. 24 for a welfare check, said District Attorney Sean McCormack in a release.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Fatal crash closes Rt. 42 in Conyngham Twp.
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, Columbia County – Route 42 between Aristes and Bear Gap is closed Friday evening after a fatal vehicle accident. The crash happened around 6pm in the area of Kline’s Reservoir and the Weiser State Forest. Details are few but State Police at Bloomsburg are at the...
Man allegedly kicks girlfriend's head when she discovers infidelity
Danville, Pa. — A woman's boyfriend allegedly kicked her in the face hard enough to leave marks while she tried to talk on the phone, according to police. Quinn Patrick Oday of Muncy also allegedly punched the woman twice on the night Dec. 21. The 25-year-old Oday became irate with the woman after she discovered he was cheating, according to the affidavit. Marks were visible on the woman’s face as...
3 people charged in connection to newborn’s death in Pennsylvania
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a newborn baby in Sullivan County, Pennsylvania, officials say. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office in a news release accounted that three people have been arrested in connection with a newborn’s death nearly a year after the child died.
Nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and $38K cash seized during shooting investigation
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City police say they seized over $38,000 in cash and nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills after responding to a report of a shooting in Luzerne County. Wilkes-Barre City PD say they responded to the 100 block of Poplar Street for the report of a shooting at 8:30 p.m., December 21. […]
Comments / 0