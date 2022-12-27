AUGUSTA — Janet Mills will be inaugurated Jan. 4 at the Augusta Civic Center, with an afternoon and evening marked by music, speeches, poetry and pageantry. “The inauguration of a governor is about the people of Maine,” said Governor Mills, in a news release. “Maine people are kind, hardworking, creative, and, above all else, strong. The talented folks performing at my inauguration are a tribute to the people of our great state, a showcasing of our talents and skills, and a profound reminder of all that is special about Maine.”

