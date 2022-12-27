Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne InnRachel PerkinsDedham, ME
A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest CityRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Rockland, Montville among recipients of DEP funds for 2022 recycling and organics management projects
Montville and Rockland are among the recipients of the second round of Waste Diversion Grant awards for recycling and organics management projects in Maine. By increasing composting and recycling opportunities around Maine, these projects aim to divert waste from disposal. All five bids that Maine Department of Environmental Protection received...
Rockland, Homeless Coalition benefit as Maine Water caps 2022
“Maine Water and its employees are pleased to again provide for the hungry and children in need in the communities the company serves across the state of Maine,” said Maine Water, in a news release. The support comes in the form of food pantry donations and warm winter coats...
Firefighters crawl across ladder to access barge fire
ROCKLAND — A lock on a gate was cut so emergency responders could access the property. A horizontal ladder was employed to bridge an estimated three-foot gap beyond the edge of a paved pier. And yet, somehow a fire had erupted in a shack on top of an unused barge on Dragon Products property.
PBMC, WCGH announce adjusted holiday hours for practices
ROCKPORT and BELAST — In observance of New Year’s, Pen Bay Medical Center (PBMC) and Waldo County General Hospital (WCGH) have announced the following adjustments to practice hours:. Walk-in care will be open from 8 a.m. 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and closed Sunday, Jan 1. Walk-in...
Structure fire in Medford burns down local business
MEDFORD — A structure fire destroyed a Medford business on the morning of Friday, December 30th, leaving the owners and the town in a state of shock. The Milo Fire Department says they received a call to respond to a fire at De Witt Machine and Fabrication in Medford at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
Howland flooding causes issues for residents
HOWLAND — An ice jam has caused flooding in the Howland area, which has led to issues for some residents. According to Howland Town Manager David Lloyd, the bridge near Penobscot Avenue and Merrill Brook Lane has been impassable since Tuesday, leaving seven residents on the nearby island to shelter in place.
The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
Medomak Middle School parents alarmed by reported ‘kill list’, question safety plans
WALDOBORO — Two weeks before the holiday break, an incident at the Medomak Middle School appalled and frightened students and parents, resulting in many conversations amongst administrators and parents, as well within families. At issue was an alleged “kill list” that included the names of six students.
Dec. 30 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Sears Hometown Store in Caribou, Maine Announces Closing Liquidation
The Sears Hometown Store in Caribou is liquidating its items as part of an announced closure. A Sears Hometown Store in Farmington is also liquidating as it gets ready to close as well. This comes after the Sears Hometown Store in Fort Kent announced its closure in 2019. The Sears...
Gov. Janet Mills’ second term inauguration ceremony Jan 4 in Augusta
AUGUSTA — Janet Mills will be inaugurated Jan. 4 at the Augusta Civic Center, with an afternoon and evening marked by music, speeches, poetry and pageantry. “The inauguration of a governor is about the people of Maine,” said Governor Mills, in a news release. “Maine people are kind, hardworking, creative, and, above all else, strong. The talented folks performing at my inauguration are a tribute to the people of our great state, a showcasing of our talents and skills, and a profound reminder of all that is special about Maine.”
John E. Daniels, notice
ROCKLAND — John E. Daniels, 82, of Bartlett Woods in Rockland, died on December 27, 2022 in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
Orland lakefront estate sells for $8.25M, a 2022 record
Courtesy / Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty A 483-acre residential complex on Craig Pond in Orland sold for $8.25 million, a record lakefront sale in Maine for 2022. A 483-acre estate on Craig Pond in Orland sold for $8.25 million, making it the highest lakefront sale in Maine this...
Opioid Addiction Clinic opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - From January through October of this year, the number of opioid drug overdoses is 4.8% higher than over the same time period in 2021. A new clinic in Ellsworth has opened its doors offering one-on-one help for those looking for help with addiction. Kimberly Marshall opened...
Farmington hospital appoints new chief of nursing
Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington has appointed a new chief of nursing officer who has a history of working in hospital settings as a nursing leader. Deanna Orfanidis, MSN, RN, will be responsible for advancing quality initiatives, creating a culture of safety and improving nursing engagement. “I’m looking forward to...
Mother of Edgecomb toddler found dead files protection order
WISCASSET, Maine — Less than a week ago, Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police were called to an Edgecomb home. The medical examiner ruled the 3-year-old's death a homicide, but police have not yet made any arrests. Just two days after her death, Makinzlee's...
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Dec. 19-23. Camden. Ronald L. Vanosdol to Ronald L. Vanosdol Revocable Living Trust and Ronald L. Vanosdol Tr. Dorothy O. Marchant to Michael A. Brown and Wendy M. Brown. Bald Mountain Crows Nest LLC...
Maine sees growth in secondhand winter apparel and gear industry
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Are you tired of paying full price for name-brand items? Do you have a closet full of winter clothing you never wear?. The Environmental Protection Agency said that 85 percent of clothes sold in the U.S. will likely end up in a landfill or burned, with the average American throwing away about 81 pounds of clothing a year.
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
