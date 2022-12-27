Read full article on original website
Related
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA
Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
2023 laws: AAA advises CA drivers about new road rules
The Automobile Club of Southern California is reminding drivers to be aware of several new traffic laws rolling out in the new year.
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
Bakersfield Californian
New overtime rules about to hit California’s small farmers
California farmers employing 25 or fewer workers are about to get their first experience with overtime pay if they keep their crews in the field beyond a set number of hours per day or per week. Starting Sunday, a 2016 law phasing in time-and-a-half pay for farmworkers who had never...
California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained
SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine. Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in California
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population.
New 2023 California law cracks down on dangerous, deadly 'side shows'
SAN DIEGO — California will soon be cracking down even more on "side shows" or "street takeovers," which are becoming more and more common here in San Diego. Beginning Jan. 1, a new law hits the books allowing authorities to charge a driver with vehicular manslaughter if someone dies as a result of a side show or street racing.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Californians get health care for $10 a month. The deadline is coming up fast
Covered California is barreling toward the first of two key open enrollment deadlines as New Year’s Eve approaches. If state residents want their insurance coverage to go into effect at the start of 2023, they must sign up for a policy and pay their first bill by Saturday. The...
KQED
When the State Cut Their Water, These California Users Created a Collaborative Solution
California Gov. Gavin Newsom stood at a podium placed on the sandy bottom of Lake Mendocino, a basin built to hold more than 20 billion gallons of water. It was spring, which meant that the reservoir should have held water from the winter rains that in past decades provided water to millions of Californians. Instead, on this afternoon in 2021, the ground was dry and cracked. Newsom was there to declare a drought emergency.
Antelope Valley Press
California wildlife sanctuary’s last residents relocated
LOS ANGELES — The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California’s once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said, Wednesday. The move of two chimpanzees to Chimp Haven in Louisiana early this month completed a long effort to find...
ontañez: The Future of Urban Planning and Climate Resilience in Southern California
Resilience is the ability to withstand uncertainty, recover rapidly from disruptions, and prepare for and adapt to changing conditions. As Southern Californians, we have two key questions before us: How can we improve the region’s climate resiliency? And, what tools do we have to plan for a more resilient future? In short, our resiliency could be vastly improved with comprehensive planning that is informed by data and risk assessment–and is properly planned for and mitigated.
“Softer” California Jaywalking Law will come into effect at the start of 2023
A new California law will make it acceptable for pedestrians to jaywalk under certain circumstances. The post “Softer” California Jaywalking Law will come into effect at the start of 2023 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
How an atmospheric river will affect California's Central valley
An atmospheric river is set to bring a great deal of rain and snow to California leaving 17 million people under winter weather alerts. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers breaks down what atmospheric rivers are as it is not the first one to hit the Western U.S. this week. Dec. 29, 2022.
Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner
News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KSBW.com
Recent winter storms offer some drought relief
SALINAS, Calif. — Recent storms have brought more rain and water to drought-stricken California. 100% of the state is still considered abnormally dry, but conditions have improved in recent weeks. As of Thursday, 7.2% of the state is in exceptional drought conditions. That's down from 16.6% 3 months ago.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E 'sticker shock' explained
OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. As of New Year's Day, the state Public Utilities Commission has granted PG&E increased gas and electricity prices. In round numbers, the average monthly PG&E residential bill...
California's Top Pizza Restaurants: A Foodie's Guide
If you're a fan of delicious, gooey, and perfectly-topped pizzas, you've come to the right place. California is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country, and in this guide, we'll be sharing some of our top picks for where to find the best pizza in the Golden State.
Comments / 0