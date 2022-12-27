ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

recordgazette.net

Banning approves tiny subdivision

Banning has laid the groundwork for potentially three housing units to be developed on longtime vacant land near Hemmerling Elementary School. The 0.7-acre L-shaped space is being subdivided into three new low-density, single-family residential parcels, one that will be 9,023 square feet and two will be 10,335 square feet, united by a single T-shaped driveway that meets fire department approval.
BANNING, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning a Blue City?

I sort of lived in Loma Linda for a couple of years and lived in Redlands right next door for many years (the small area west of the Walmart shopping center — is Redlands, but serviced by Loma Linda). Loma Linda is a Blue City. Here's what they have that Banning doesn't: An ordinance forbidding smoking in all but a small part of multi-family dwellings; at least a couple of health food stores (Banning doesn't have any); no warehouses. **At least**!
BANNING, CA
recordgazette.net

Richard Carl Berg

Richard Carl Berg, 68, of Beaumont passed away on Dec. 14, 2022. Richard was born on Dec. 7, 1954, to Oscar and Rose Berg in Beaumont. Richard graduated from Beaumont High School in 1973 and went on to study at Mt. San Jacinto College. He followed in his father’s footsteps,...
BEAUMONT, CA
recordgazette.net

Lorraine Theresa Lai

Lorraine Theresa (Angers) Lai (Wohlers) passed peacefully on Dec. 20, 2022. She was born in Worcester, Mass., on Sept. 16, 1926, to Emeric Joseph Angers and Albertine Rose (Mathieu) Angers. In 1953 Lori moved to California with her husband, Frederic William Eastman (a veteran of the Navy and survivor of...
BEAUMONT, CA
HeySoCal

Companies lose again in bid to avoid liability in freeway death

A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the poorly lit roadway allegedly contributed to his death — is headed to trial against two companies that Tuesday lost another bid to avoid liability in the case.
POMONA, CA
capitalandmain.com

Time to Leave, But Nowhere to Go

(This is the final story of a three-part series.) One way or another, Sarah Fay’s life will soon change. In early November, her 82-year-old grandmother, Pat Fowler, announced that she will sell the house that she bought in the mid-1960s and that she is moving to Riverside County. Grandma...
CULVER CITY, CA
texasbreaking.com

$500 Three Direct Payments Starting Next Month

COACHELLA, CA
KESQ

Deputy shot in Jurupa Valley

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Jurupa Valley, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon. Details on the shooting, including the deputy's condition, remain limited at this time. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will hold a news conference on the shooting this afternoon. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Lodging

WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—WoodSpring Suites continued its nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Located an hour south of Los Angles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room hotel marks the newest addition to Choice‘s lineup of extended stay properties across California, joining the inaugural Everhome Suites Corona, as well as the largest MainStay Suites hotel, which recently opened in the greater Los Angeles area.
CORONA, CA
z1077fm.com

Missing Dirt Biker Located in Morongo Valley Through Coordinated Community Effort

An injured man missing for more than 24 hours was located in Morongo Valley and airlifted to medical treatment, thanks to the efforts of the high desert community. On Monday (December 26) at around 3:30 p.m. Nathan Otto, a 58 year-old resident of Palm Desert, was reported missing to the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Otto was said to have been last seen riding a dirt bike away from a residence in the 5800 block of Paradise Avenue in Morongo Valley. Ottos’ friends reported him missing after he did not return from the ride.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KTLA.com

Homeless man accused of setting fire to commercial properties in Riverside

A homeless man is in police custody on suspicion of setting fire to a large commercial building and a Walmart location in Riverside. On the night of Dec. 18, Riverside firefighters responded to a commercial building fire on the 6600 block of View Park Court. Upon arrival they found items outside the building that were set on fire with flames then spreading to the structure itself.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Zaria Wright on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA

Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
REDLANDS, CA
momcollective.com

The Best Soups in Orange County

I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA

Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
HEMET, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Riverside County Deputy Who Was Shot and Killed Is Identified

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, after which the shooter led a fast-paced pursuit on area freeways. The shooting happened near the 3900 block of West Golden Avenue in a residential neighborhood across the street from an elementary school in Jurupa Valley. The circumstances surrounding the gunfire were not immediately clear.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

