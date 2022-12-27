Read full article on original website
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
A Romantic Mountain Getaway Itinerary in Big BearTammy EminethBig Bear Lake, CA
Perris, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorPerris, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
recordgazette.net
Banning approves tiny subdivision
Banning has laid the groundwork for potentially three housing units to be developed on longtime vacant land near Hemmerling Elementary School. The 0.7-acre L-shaped space is being subdivided into three new low-density, single-family residential parcels, one that will be 9,023 square feet and two will be 10,335 square feet, united by a single T-shaped driveway that meets fire department approval.
recordgazette.net
Banning a Blue City?
I sort of lived in Loma Linda for a couple of years and lived in Redlands right next door for many years (the small area west of the Walmart shopping center — is Redlands, but serviced by Loma Linda). Loma Linda is a Blue City. Here's what they have that Banning doesn't: An ordinance forbidding smoking in all but a small part of multi-family dwellings; at least a couple of health food stores (Banning doesn't have any); no warehouses. **At least**!
recordgazette.net
Richard Carl Berg
Richard Carl Berg, 68, of Beaumont passed away on Dec. 14, 2022. Richard was born on Dec. 7, 1954, to Oscar and Rose Berg in Beaumont. Richard graduated from Beaumont High School in 1973 and went on to study at Mt. San Jacinto College. He followed in his father’s footsteps,...
recordgazette.net
Lorraine Theresa Lai
Lorraine Theresa (Angers) Lai (Wohlers) passed peacefully on Dec. 20, 2022. She was born in Worcester, Mass., on Sept. 16, 1926, to Emeric Joseph Angers and Albertine Rose (Mathieu) Angers. In 1953 Lori moved to California with her husband, Frederic William Eastman (a veteran of the Navy and survivor of...
Companies lose again in bid to avoid liability in freeway death
A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 — where unsafe conditions on the poorly lit roadway allegedly contributed to his death — is headed to trial against two companies that Tuesday lost another bid to avoid liability in the case.
Slain Deputy Isaiah Cordero mourned by community, colleagues. 'This could have been prevented'
The beloved deputy's suspected killer had an extensive criminal history, leading some to say Cordero's death could have been prevented.
foxla.com
Accused Riverside Co. deputy killer convicted of 3rd strike but judge let him back on streets, Sheriff says
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco slammed the justice system in San Bernardino County as he discussed the gruesome death of one of his deputies Thursday night. Earlier in the day, a Riverside County deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero, was shot and killed by 44-year-old William McKay during...
capitalandmain.com
Time to Leave, But Nowhere to Go
(This is the final story of a three-part series.) One way or another, Sarah Fay’s life will soon change. In early November, her 82-year-old grandmother, Pat Fowler, announced that she will sell the house that she bought in the mid-1960s and that she is moving to Riverside County. Grandma...
texasbreaking.com
$500 Three Direct Payments Starting Next Month
$500 New Three Direct Payments Starting Next Month. In less than two weeks New Year is coming, and individuals will be able to take advantage and benefit from several monthly programs that propose payments of up to $500. According to a published post by The Gazette, the cities provided funds...
Fontana Herald News
Plans are being made for new center in northern Fontana that would include Holiday Inn Express and In-N-Out Burger
Plans are being made for a new business center in northern Fontana that would include a hotel, a banquet hall, a restaurant, and an In-N-Out Burger. The applicant, Ladhar Group, Inc., is proposing to construct a multi-tenant commercial development on an 8.8-acre site at 16014 S. Highland Avenue., the City of Fontana said.
KESQ
Deputy shot in Jurupa Valley
A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Jurupa Valley, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon. Details on the shooting, including the deputy's condition, remain limited at this time. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will hold a news conference on the shooting this afternoon. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing...
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over...
Lodging
WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground
ROCKVILLE, Maryland—WoodSpring Suites continued its nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Located an hour south of Los Angles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room hotel marks the newest addition to Choice‘s lineup of extended stay properties across California, joining the inaugural Everhome Suites Corona, as well as the largest MainStay Suites hotel, which recently opened in the greater Los Angeles area.
z1077fm.com
Missing Dirt Biker Located in Morongo Valley Through Coordinated Community Effort
An injured man missing for more than 24 hours was located in Morongo Valley and airlifted to medical treatment, thanks to the efforts of the high desert community. On Monday (December 26) at around 3:30 p.m. Nathan Otto, a 58 year-old resident of Palm Desert, was reported missing to the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Otto was said to have been last seen riding a dirt bike away from a residence in the 5800 block of Paradise Avenue in Morongo Valley. Ottos’ friends reported him missing after he did not return from the ride.
KTLA.com
Homeless man accused of setting fire to commercial properties in Riverside
A homeless man is in police custody on suspicion of setting fire to a large commercial building and a Walmart location in Riverside. On the night of Dec. 18, Riverside firefighters responded to a commercial building fire on the 6600 block of View Park Court. Upon arrival they found items outside the building that were set on fire with flames then spreading to the structure itself.
4 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Zaria Wright on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA
Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
momcollective.com
The Best Soups in Orange County
I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA
Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
NBC Los Angeles
Riverside County Deputy Who Was Shot and Killed Is Identified
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, after which the shooter led a fast-paced pursuit on area freeways. The shooting happened near the 3900 block of West Golden Avenue in a residential neighborhood across the street from an elementary school in Jurupa Valley. The circumstances surrounding the gunfire were not immediately clear.
