Another teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth homicide: Police
Another teenager has been charged and arrested in connection to Portsmouth homicide, according to Portsmouth Police
Vehicle theft may be connected to Portsmouth murder: Police
On December 5, officers responded to Bay Area Movers Inc., located on Victory Court, for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Juvenile male killed in Portsmouth homicide: Police
Police said a homicide in Portsmouth left a juvenile male dead Friday night. It happened just after 6:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Greenwood Drive.
Police investigating triple shooting in Norfolk
There was a heavy police presence in the 800 block of East 26th Street in Norfolk Friday night. News 3 is working to get details from police about what the incident involved.
Second teen arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Portsmouth
Second teen arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Portsmouth
Police: Man shot in vehicle in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police said a man has a non-life-threatening injury after being shot early Saturday morning by someone in a passing vehicle in the area of the Interstate 64 on ramp at West Mercury Boulevard. Public Safety Communications got a call around 3:17 a.m. in reference to...
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd., Suffolk Police investigate
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd. near Brighton Elementary School, Suffolk Police investigating
Hampton man accused in Christmas Eve domestic assault incident turns himself in to police
A man wanted in connection with a domestic assault in Hampton has turned himself in to authorities.
Hampton Police investigate after driver shot on Mercury Blvd near I-64 on-ramp
Police in Hampton say a man driving along Mercury Boulevard near the I-64 on-ramp was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. He's expected to survive.
Newport News police search for missing woman with medical condition
Newport News police search for missing woman with medical condition
Drive-by shooting in Hampton leaves two injured: Police
Two injured in drive-by shooting in Hampton on Kecoughtan Road, according to the Hampton Police Division
2 shot while walking on Kecoughtan Rd in Hampton
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a child in Hampton overnight.
Someone killed their 8-year-old niece while she played outside: 'It's not fair'
As the investigation into who shot and killed an eight-year-old girl continued Friday night in Hopewell, the child's family remained shocked and sickened by the senseless violence.
Victim’s family attorney reveals new information about I-64 fatal crash
Montia Bouie's family attorney, William Harding, told 10 On Your Side that court documents show the driver of the tractor-trailer could be at fault.
Sentencing delayed for Norfolk man found guilty in overdose deaths of 2 women
Sentencing has been delayed for Michael Ebong of Norfolk, who was found guilty in the overdose deaths of two women and raping a third after he had an outburst in court.
Police investigate after vehicle crashes into building on Providence Rd. in VB
Police investigate after vehicle crashes into building on Providence Rd. in VB
Hampton man killed in 2 a.m. crash on I-64 in Virginia
Police say preliminary investigations reveal the car ran off the road, hit a jersey wall and crossed all four travel lanes before traveling into the woodline where it hit several trees and a road sign. The car came to a stop in a grassy area on the right shoulder.
2 shot while walking down street in Hampton, police say
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man and a juvenile male hurt Friday. According to a news release, officers got a call to respond to the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road at 1:09 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man...
Man found dead on E Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in Norfolk Friday morning.
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Man stabbed at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Norfolk Police
