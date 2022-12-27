According to police, the call for the crash came in around 7:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of Providence Rd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/police-investigate-after-vehicle-crashes-into-building-on-providence-rd-in-vb/ Police investigate after vehicle crashes into building …. According to police, the call for the crash came in around 7:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of Providence Rd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/police-investigate-after-vehicle-crashes-into-building-on-providence-rd-in-vb/

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO