Woodstock, IL

Year in (P)review: Unfinished business from 2022 sets ambitious agenda for new year

What does the new year promise for Woodstock? Lots, it seems. Based on what happened – and didn’t happen – in 2022, several things could come our way in 2023. […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community newspapers in Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa for the past five decades, and was a college journalism instructor for 17 years.
WOODSTOCK, IL
Historic Contract Gains for Palos Hills Public Works

Since Palos Hills public works had their union certified in 1984, SEIU Local 73 has been fighting to secure two additional sick days. Management had fought the increase in paid sick leave for 38 years. “This was a big victory thanks to our union,” said members of the bargaining team....
Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing

A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
CHICAGO, IL
'Karens for Hire': Company will complain on your behalf

CHICAGO - A company is looking to flip the 'Karen' stereotype upside down and use it to your benefit. 'Karens for Hire' is offering up so-called 'Karens' to make complaints for you or just speak up on your behalf. They'll reportedly tackle anything from health insurance companies to cell phone...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake Geneva: Wisconsin boasts treasured vacation destination for generations

Arriving at Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, guests are immersed in a grandeur society as it propels them into a Renaissance-like world. Located 80 miles from Chicago and 40 miles from Milwaukee, Lake Geneva is known as one of the most stunning lake destinations in the country. It’s been historically known as a permanent fixture of wealth and hosting the upper-echelon society.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
Fat Rosie’s Debuts New Location In Downtown Naperville

NAPERVILLE, IL — Fat Rosie’s recently debuted its new location in downtown Naperville. The eatery, which had been located on the other side of Chicago Avenue, reopened Dec. 15 in a 8,500 square foot space, according to the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The restaurant is still decked out in...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Two towers at Hyde Park's The Algonquin have been in the dark for days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents of two towers in The Algonquin apartment complex will find an orange sign from the Chicago Department of Buildings reading "Notice: off limits – do not enter" posted on the front door.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, the residents were all forced out because of electrical problems – and they still have no clue when they might be able to go back home.Hundreds of residents altogether have been left in the dark – quite literally – with their power out and their questions unanswered. The city said power went out at the complex on...
CHICAGO, IL
Steamboat Arabia won't move to St. Charles

A plan to move the Steamboat Arabia Museum from Kansas City to St. Charles falls apart. A plan to move the Steamboat Arabia Museum from Kansas City to St. Charles falls apart. Better Business Bureau helps detect scams surrounding …. Many people are being proactive in paying down debt. What...
SAINT CHARLES, IL

