The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable todayCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
koamnewsnow.com
Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
koamnewsnow.com
Controlled burn near Webb City, smoke visible along 249
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Sources confirm with us this Friday, December 30, 2022, conditions were favorable for a prescribed burn in the area east of town. We have observed prescribed burns in this same area by the Webb City Fire Dept. The last one we observed was this exact time of year, January 9, 2019.
fourstateshomepage.com
Freeman delivers employees through transit system
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s largest employer has an easy way to get their employees from the parking lot to the hospital, and back. It’s called “FRED” or “Freeman Rapid Employee Delivery.” A set of three buses will pick up and take freeman health system employees from the “FRED” parking lot south of the main hospital, to the hospital’s front door.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating gang activity in Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday, December 30, in response to the public’s concern about gang activity and frequent shootings in Springfield. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Sheriff’s Office has been working to conduct interviews, gather local gang intelligence, make arrests, and seize stolen […]
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3 stories of 2022
BRANSON, Mo. -- Stone Count Emergency 911 was alert on a Wednesday evening to a train derailment at Silver Dollar City amusement park. Seven people were injured and transported to various hospitals. It was an estimated 150-160 people were on the train when it derailed and cars. To read more on this story -- you can go to our website.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin News First Top 10 Stories of 2022 and others that barely missed
JOPLIN, Mo. (KOAM/KJFX/JoplinNewsFirst) — Links to the top stories of 2022 and others that barely missed when you scroll below. 3 JPD officers shot, 2 die https://bit.ly/3KpWedZ — March 8. Missing Pregnant woman, murdered, baby taken https://bit.ly/3E1bUnK — October 31. SDC train derails https://bit.ly/3W89SJq — October 26...
kjluradio.com
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday
Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
koamnewsnow.com
Plans to build a Menards in Joplin in jeopardy
JOPLIN, Mo. -- There's still some hope for Menards to find itself a home in Joplin. KOAM reached out to Menards on the status of the retail chain and they wrote back, "with the present economics and regulatory chaos in Washington we have put new stores on hold pending a return, or non-return, to economic common sense."
koamnewsnow.com
Controlled burn east of Webb City, Mo. on December 30, 2022.
Controlled burn east of Webb City, Mo. on December 30, 2022. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
KAKE TV
Man killed when car hits tree in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree in southeast Kansas. The accident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on SE Bagdad Road south of Galena in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Asthy Zarred was driving a Chevy HHR westbound at the time of the crash.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crash on I-44 in Joplin slows traffic to a crawl at MM6
JOPLIN, Mo. — A crash on I-44 just west of Exit 6 at Main Street, has traffic in the westbound lanes down to a stand-still. Avoid the area if possible. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports delays should be expected for the next hour and a half. The crash happened around 11:15 this morning.
koamnewsnow.com
Downtown Joplin staple Pearl Brothers Hardware closing down for good
JOPLIN, Mo. -- One of Joplin's oldest downtown businesses will close next month. Pearl Brothers Hardware Store opened in 1905. It will officially close on January 28. The current owner is retiring and says at the age of 67, says he just can't keep up with the demanding work of a hardware store.
921news.com
Home Invasion in Vernon County Leads to Arrest of El Dorado Man
An El Dorado resident is in custody after an armed robbery took place west of Nevada. last week. According to officials with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies. responded to a 911 call of a home intruder with a gun on December 21. The suspect stole. items from the...
koamnewsnow.com
Grain hauler goes off-road, launching off culvert, driver manages to stay upright
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before noon on Thursday, December 29, 2022, reports of a tractor trailer hauling grain crashing off MO-126 near State Route M in western Barton County alerted the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr S. Carpenter of Troop D tells us the driver of the hauler was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Fire Department responds to house fire
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is currently on the scene of a house fire. Just after 5:00 p.m. this evening (12/27), Firefighters were dispatched to 2604 East 11th Street. Several units responded to the scene of the fire and crews are still working to extinguish the flames.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin adds team to address declining neighborhoods
JOPLIN, Mo. -- An office on the first floor of Joplin City Hall will be remodeled to provide working space for an expanded team to address declining neighborhoods. In 2020, the Joplin City Council set a goal of stabilizing and cleaning up deteriorating neighborhoods as part of a strategic plan.
fourstateshomepage.com
Miami man dies after Bagdad Rd. crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Miami man died as a result of a crash near the Kansas/Missouri border along Bagdad Road Friday morning. Asthy Zarred, 21,of Miami, Oklahoma was headed westbound on Bagdad Rd. around 11:15 Thursday night (12/29), when his car left the roadway to the north and struck a tree, Kansas Highway Patrol said. He had one passenger with him, 59-year-old Benster Syne, also of Miami, Oklahoma, who suffered no injuries.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: second degree murder in Neosho County; and a two semi collision on Main Street
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. - Authorities arrest a man for second-degree murder in the death of Elaina Asprea of Chanute, Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Neosho County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday evening. Officials at the Cumberland County Detention Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina, served an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Joseph R. Deluca. He was already incarcerated at the jail on unrelated charges. Click here to read more about this story.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over Christmas hHoliday weekend
Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022. During the 2022 Christmas Holiday, troopers investigated the following:. Traffic Crashes — 306 Traffic Crash Injuries — 84 Traffic...
Authorities need your help to find a stolen tow truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help looking for a stolen tow truck last seen in Springfield. This tow truck was last seen on December 5th at 300 W. Scott Street. The vehicle, a black 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew “Tow Truck,” has “Affordable Towing” on both doors with a few of […]
